Travellers have taken to Reddit to bemoan expensive airport food.

Feeling overcharged for something as essential as food is never fun, even if you’re on holiday.

Yet, it’s not unusual to pay through the nose for a sale sandwich or sub-par roll of sushi when stuck in an airport. It’s so common, that one person asked fellow travellers to share their experiences of sticker shock at airport restaurants, bars and stores.

“What was the most expensive (i.e. overpriced food) you grudgingly purchased at an airport?” a person asked members of a Reddit thread dedicated to travel, on March 28.

In the post, they shared their own story of shelling out US$26 ($42) for a “basic” Whopper junior meal and an original chicken sandwich from Burger King at San Francisco International Airport.

“I just had to laugh at the absurdity,” they added, writing that these were the cheapest meal options on the menu.

More than 400 people responded with their own extravagantly priced airport purchases.

One person said they spent $12.50 for a single banana in Istanbul, prompting others to complain about that particular airport.

“I recently had a long layover there and spent €35 ($63) (!!!!) for a really bad doner kebab. It was baffling,” one person added.

Another traveller said they paid US$9 for a bottle of water in Geneva, Switzerland and someone said they’d asked an airport worker in Geneva where the free water fountains were as they seemed hidden to the public.

In Oslo, one traveller paid $48 for a beer and chicken sandwich, while another lamented spending $50 on a single glass of wine at terminal 5 at New York’s JFK. “Still mad about it,” they wrote.

Another joked they had to “take out a second mortgage for wine and a salad” which cost $83 before the tip.

Asian airports were no different according to one person, who described the markup in Vietnam’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport as “insane”.

“We got two banh mi and two coffees in Saigon three weeks ago and it was US$30 ($50),” they wrote.

The passenger assumed they meant 30,000 Vietnamese dong ($2) but was told it was American dollars.

“I couldn’t believe it,” they said, adding it was $5 worth of food.

How to avoid expensive airport food

The easiest way to avoid airport markups is not to buy food, prompting many travellers to pack lunches or buy meals before going to the airport. However, this isn’t always possible if you have long layovers or no time before a flight.

In these instances, one person had a workaround that still cost money but felt more useful.

“When I have long layovers I’ve started buying day passes to lounges that will allow it,” they wrote.

“If I’m going to buy expensive meals and snacks at the airport for the same price, I might as well spend the money on a comfortable seat with an outlet and a buffet of sandwiches and salad.”

Not everyone was full of regret about the expensive airport costs. Many shared stories of paying steep prices but said they felt the food or the experience was worth it.

“Last week I spent close to US$20 [$33] on a regular-sized bag of Haribos. Worth it,” one person wrote.

Why is airport food so expensive?

There are logical reasons why food costs more in an airport.

Employee retention can be challenging, as most people aren’t looking for a long-term career at an airport restaurant. This can be expensive, as retailers have to bear the cost of retraining and rehiring staff regularly.

Other operating costs are higher too including retail rent and transport costs.Minimal storage space may mean restaurants need supplies delivered more regularly too, which typically involve an airport surcharge.

There is also the argument that retailers can increase prices because they know hungry travellers have limited options and often cannot leave the airport.