Flight attendant reveals 'game-changer' and royal packing hacks

Roll, fold, stack or stuff? How to best pack a suitcase can be a divisive topic. Photo / Sarah Brown, Unsplash

One flight attendant has revealed one item he always packs for a trip, which people have described as a "game-changer".

After working as a flight attendant for six years, Miguel Munoz described one item as "essential" for keeping luggage compact and tidy while travelling around: packing cubes.

Munoz said the material packs, which he purchased online, are the perfect way to keep an outfit together or group certain items of clothing together like shirts or socks.

"You do not have to take a multitude and unpack and pack your entire suitcase each time," he said. "Plus, extra garments will slot in your suitcase as they're extra compacted."

Fans seemed to agree, calling the handy packing cubes a "game-changer" for packing.

The accessory isn't just helpful when packing for a flight either.

From camping to hiking, road trips to weekends away, the handy cubes can put an end to turning your bag inside out to find that pair of socks, no matter where you're travelling.

Want to fit even more items into your carry on suitcase or small duffel bag? How about 100 items? Then combine those cubes with a 'rolling' technique used by English TV host and former Bond Girl Rachel Grant.

Rachel Grant manages to pack over 100 items into one carry-on bag. Photo / YouTube

By rolling clothing items up, storing socks inside of shoes and packing everything into packing cubes, Grant was able to fit several outfits into a small carry on suitcase.

However, talk to storage Queen Marie Kondo and she has a different technique altogether; stacking clothing side by side rather than rolled or on top of one another.

Kondo explains how this tactic prevents weight from being applied to the bottom items and causing wrinkles.

Or you could take cues from actual royalty and pack like Kate Middleton, which involves choosing clothes that aren't prone to wrinkling…Oh, and booking entire rows on planes to lay out the garment bags.