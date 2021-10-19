Fiji bubble: Travel predicted to see longer stays and self-isolation

Fiji expects tourists to take their time when they return from 1 December. Photo / Gary Runn

With countries as far afield as Fiji and the US opening their borders to vaccinated travellers, Kiwis haven't had this much choice for overseas travel since the first travel shutdown.

But the biggest question for New Zealanders remains not 'where to go' but 'how do I get back'.

This hasn't stopped international travel bookings from taking off. A week after Fiji's announcement that it would be opening borders from 1 December, there has already been a change in behaviour from inbound travellers.

"The numbers we're seeing come through from airlines, hotels and retailers is more than we could have predicted but indicates the pent-up demand for travel after such a long time," said Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill.

Hotels and resorts in the islands say that travellers are staying longer, with the average length of stay increasing from 6 to 8.5 nights.

Faced with the rigours of overseas travel, uncertainties and Covid testing regimen, travellers are determined to make the most of their time abroad. It's unlikely anyone is flying to Fiji for the weekend, any time soon.

Arrivals to the island must check into one of the governments approved CFC resorts.

However, these are not MIQ facilities, with luxury options and visitors free to explore anywhere outside designated 'low-vaccination zones'.

VOMO Island on Fiji has reported that it was completely booked out for Christmas and New Year and into Easter 2022. However, Fiji Tourism did not say what proportion of bookings have come out of New Zealand.

Australia's dropping of quarantine requirements for visitors from November means that they have been far quicker to return to booking overseas travel.

Fiji Airways says it has seen thousands of bookings out of New Zealand since announcing the return to routes from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington from December. The airline said these numbers had been depressed by ongoing quarantine requirements, though they "expect bookings from the country to pick up in time."

Two-week isolation in MIQ and limited spaces continue to limit the appetite for overseas travel. However, this bottleneck is expected to ease as more options for bypassing quarantine facilities for home isolation are being trialled.

Later this month, 150 returnees will be involved in a New Zealand pilot scheme for self-isolation.

A poll in the Herald revealed that 60 per cent of readers would be open to overseas travel if they could quarantine and test at home. 22 per cent were still not ready for overseas travel.

In August the prime minister announced new quarantine-free travel pathways would be explored from low-risk countries in the plan for 'Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World'.

The ultimate goal of the four-step plan is "quarantine free travel for vaccinated travellers who return a negative test," from next year.

But as more countries adopt open borders and vaccine mandates, the risk of being exposed to Covid on international travel is likely only to grow.

'Low Risk' countries with low community cases are likely to become rarer as travel returns.

One Way Bubbles:

MFAT's safe advice on flying overseas continues to be "do not travel". However, there is an increasing number of counties offering quarantine-free options for outbound travel with proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests.

Australia

From 11:59pm AEST Tuesday, New Zealanders from the South Island will be allowed to travel to Australia quarantine free.

While Air New Zealand is yet to schedule additional flights on this one-way bubble Australian carrier Qantas says it is confident that quarantine-free travel will return by the end of the year.

"Flights between Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to resume from mid-December 2021," said a spokesperson for Qantas.

The travel bubble is not open to New Zealanders who have been in the North Island within the past 14 days.

The current advice for travellers is to check with airlines before booking, due to limited services.



United States

The US is opening its borders to vaccinated foreign nationals from November 8.

This move overturns long-standing travel bans on visitors from Europe, the UK and China.

However, as a longstanding 'safe' country, New Zealanders will face more restrictions, not fewer from November, requiring proof of vaccination for travellers entering the US.



Fiji

New Zealand was one of 15 countries from which vaccinated travellers are able to enter Fiji from 1 December.

Pre-arrival PRC tests will be required for all travellers over the age of 12, and proof that they are booked into 'Care Fiji Committed" accommodation.

Beyond these entry requirements are streamlined with the same requirements for all 'travel partner' countries.

"Our message is simple: Fiji is ready to welcome you back to our shores," said prime minister Frank Bainimarama.



Singapore

From 19 October, Singapore is expanding quarantine-free travel to visitors from 10 countries including the UK, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Canada and the US.

Visitors entering these countries can do so without registering for space in an isolation facility via the Vaccinated Travel Lane.

Travellers from New Zealanders and Australia still cannot enter the country for leisure or "social" purposes, unless they have family who are permanent residents of Singapore.