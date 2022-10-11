If you're travelling solo for the first time, a group tour is an easy way to build confidence and keep things easy. Photo / Getty Images

More than ever, people are travelling on their own and here are some tips to ease the way, writes Ewan McDonald

Q. I'm single, retired and about to have a fairly significant birthday, and a trip seems like a good present to myself. I've always enjoyed travelling but haven't gone anywhere for a while – not just because of Covid, but also because I always went overseas with my late wife and am nervous about the idea of striking out on my own.

A. You're not alone. After what the world has been through in the past few years there are a lot of Kiwis in a similar situation, and that's why we're going to devote this and the next column to some hopefully helpful hints.

You probably won't be surprised to read that my first suggestion is to go with a group. If that revives memories of those 29 countries in 20 days, "If it's Tuesday it must be Belgium" tours of the past, think again.

The dynamic of group travel has changed beyond recognition: tours are usually smaller, many fewer than 20, some as few as six or eight people. They may be designed around destinations, specific interests, or activities – say biking or fishing.

Tours - or escorted travel – will take a lot of the worry out of the trip. You know you have a bed at the end of the day, you're going to be sitting with someone at dinner, and someone else has to worry about everything else. It's estimated that 75 per cent of seniors choose to go this way.

On the other hand, if you're fit and healthy and adventurous, you may prefer to travel independently. So, as always, the first step is to sit down and think about the kind of holiday you want. Narrow that down to some dream destinations. Think about the length of time you want to be away, the weather, how active will you need to be/do you want to be, and the cost.

Here, look further than the bottom line. Does the package include entry fees to museums or other attractions? A local guide? Is there a good balance between planned activities and free time? All meals? What standard are the hotels – you don't want to be somewhere in the suburbs and waste several hours on a bus in traffic getting to the Smithsonian or the Bernabeu.

Overseas

If cruising is more your line, you'll know that seniors are very much the industry's dominant demographic, so you'll be among … well, if not friends, certainly peers. Mature travellers continue to cruise the world in huge numbers, these days taking advantage of more targeted experiences – voyages themed for cultural enrichment, sophisticated dining, a bit of low-impact adventure and must-see destinations.

For the solo traveller, the issue is the "single supplement", which we'll cover elsewhere in this article.

Cruisecritic.com.au is a respected, independent website that covers the industry and offers good advice. It tips Norwegian as the best mainstream cruise line for seniors travelling solo, because of its studio cabins designed for one person, Ponant and Crystal Cruises as the leading luxury lines – Ponant for its smaller ships and both for their enlightened attitudes towards the solo surcharge.

For the best of both worlds – land and water – I'd strongly suggest a river cruise, especially if you're bound for Europe. These small-ship, slow-paced voyages usually pitch up in the middle of cities and offer a good blend of on- and overboard time, and the lines regularly offer deals with no single supplement outside peak travel seasons.

Know your limits

If you can't or won't walk to the dairy, you shouldn't consider a trip to Everest base camp. But a common mistake among mature travellers can be over-estimating abilities or under-estimating age. Assess your physical abilities - know how far you can walk, bike, tramp, how you cope with stairs or uneven surfaces — because it can affect your enjoyment of the trip.

It's worth seeing your GP for an honest assessment, advice and getting a supply of medications/prescriptions to cover the time you'll be away. If the itinerary requires a certain level of fitness, start walking or join a gym. Check out the weather predictions, see if you'll need special clothing or shoes. If shoes, for heaven's sake wear them in before you go.

Supplements

Ah no, we don't mean vitamin tablets. Most hotel rooms and cruise ship cabins are designed and priced for two occupants and singles are likely to be charged extra – in some cases, up to 100 per cent. It's known as the solo supplement and it can add a whole whack extra to your budget.

When it comes to cruises, the trick is to locate itineraries and cruise lines willing to forgo this. Some folks do – Cruise Critic has suggestions about this, too.

If you're contemplating a land trip, have a word with your travel agent/tour provider. Some will offer a shared room option, matching two people of the same gender; they may even arrange a virtual meet-up with your prospective room-mate before the trip. Worth considering for the opportunity of making new friends and supporting one another while away.

The First-timer's guide … is a fortnightly column where we'll answer your travel-related questions — anything from roaming around Rome to reining in roaming charges. Send your queries and travel tips to travel@nzherald.co.nz with "First-timer" in the subject line