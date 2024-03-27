333 method: Ultimate packing hack to downsize luggage for travel

The 333 method is shrinking passengers' luggage and changing their lives. Photo / TikTok @rachspeed

The 333 method is shrinking passengers' luggage and changing their lives. Photo / TikTok @rachspeed

The “triple three” has been dubbed the ultimate packing hack for anyone pursuing the seemingly clashing goals of packing less and having a better choice of stylish clothes for your trip.

Influencer Rachel Spencer - who herself is a triple threat, blogging about fashion, culture and travel - says packing should be about the “rule of three”.

Wherever she goes, she packs only three tops, three bottoms and three pairs of shoes.

The fashionista shared her “amazing” hack via TikTok and it is fast becoming travel’s trendiest packing trick.

Despite downsizing her luggage, she says she is able to have more variety of outfits on the other end, not fewer. It’s about having more versatility within these nine items.

If you can wear any top with any trouser and shoe combination you can turn nine items into 27 outfits.

“This is what you have to do - three bottoms, I have a skirt, jeans and a leather pant. Three tops - I have a tank, button up and a cardigan. And three shoes - for me that’s square-toed boots, sneakers and flats,” she explained.

Granted, many will be unwearable or look the same - but options are options, no matter how subtle.

Bringing a stylish overcoat or accessory you can double that to 54 fits … as a new variable, worn or unworn.

((3 tops x 3 bottoms)x 3 shoes) x 2 coats

If you dare to go barefoot - technically a fourth footwear option - you increase your choices by a factor of a third!

One TikToker jumped on the craze creating a video of 21 different outfits she could combine out of her 3:3:3.

“I saw a bunch of girls on TikTok do this thing called the 333 method, and I wanted to show you guys my, like, packing strategy,” said New York-based Ayesha

“It’s essentially, three bottoms, three tops, three shoes [options]. And it’s effectively to show you that you can mix and match anything to create multiple different outfits.”

Travel expert Katy Nastro was interviewed by the Huff Post over the 333 method’s surprising popularity. She said the 333 was a great way to show how much variety you can pack in only a handful of items.

“The 333 rule helps address the fear of overpacking, while also ensuring you look the part,” she said.

“An unexpected benefit is you have an excuse to pick up an item or two on the trip — you packed light after all.”

The “333 method” will have you travelling carry-on only in no time.