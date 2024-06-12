Take note of these tips and advices from travel experts to maximise your luggage. Photo / 123rf

You might not need any check-in baggage once you’ve mastered these clever packing hacks.

After booking a flight, securing accommodation, and planning your itinerary, the next big thing to stress about is how to fit every essential travel item into your suitcase.

If you’re someone who loves to pack cute outfits (with extra options, of course), accessories, and more, you’ve probably already experimented with folding and packing techniques to avoid paying fees for extra luggage.

To help you make the most of your suitcase space (and to avoid overpacking), we’ve curated the best tips and techniques from travel experts across the globe.

Here’s how you can pack efficiently, without sacrificing essentials.

1. The right suitcase matters

Before even thinking about what you should pack, don’t overlook the quality of your suitcase. Investing in a lightweight, durable suitcase with compartments and compression straps is a great move. For better protection, hard-shell suitcases are the best option.

Invest in great quality luggage that suits your travel plans best. Photo / 123rf

2. Know your (packing) priorities — Marie Kondo style

The organisational expert Marie Kondo is known for her iconic, yet simple organisation advice: ask yourself if an item “sparks joy,” and this applies to packing your holiday suitcase too.

Make sure you consider every item before packing. What will the weather be doing? What activities will you be doing? How many days are you travelling for? And would you rather buy this item while there instead of packing it? To avoid over-packing, understand your travel priorities and plan outfits ahead of time.

3. Write an essential packing list

We’re all guilty of doing it – not preparing a packing list and then packing last minute, even though we all know better. A packing list ensures you only take what’s necessary. Whether it’s scribbled on a piece of paper or a reusable digital list, it’ll help you pack a lot more concisely.

Make sure to list everything you need, especially the items you think you’re going to remember (hello phone charger). Clothing-wise, try on outfits then take pictures of them so you can see and rank your options. Creating a list can also help you separate what items are going in your carry-on and what will be check-in luggage.

Know your priorities and plan around them. Photo / 123rf

4. Invest in packing cubes

Invest in packing cubes to streamline your packing experience. These cubes keep your items organised and compress your clothing, maximising space in your suitcase. For extra space, consider using compression bags, which can reduce the volume of your clothes by up to 80 per cent. These bags are particularly handy for bulky items like jackets and sweaters, allowing you to pack more efficiently and make the most of your luggage space.

Packing bags can help you compartmentalise your travel necessities. Photo / 123rf

5. Yes, rolling instead of folding is still key

Travel experts unanimously agree that rolling is a game-changer when it comes to packing efficiently. Not only does it save space, but it also minimises wrinkles in your clothing. Rolling allows you to fit more items into your suitcase compared to folding, making it an ideal packing method, especially for those looking to travel light. Additionally, rolling your clothes makes it easier to spot specific items without disrupting your entire packing arrangement, adding to the convenience.

If you’re an anti-roller, you can also try the KonMari Fold, a unique folding technique that involves folding clothes into a small, compact rectangle, which can then be stored upright in drawers, containers, and luggage. When you’re travelling, this technique not only saves space but also allows you to see all your clothes at once, making it easier to find and select items without creating a mess.

6. Curate your own strategy

Ultimately, your strategy for packing is unique to your own needs, but here are a few tips to consider, too. Always prioritise your carry-on luggage first and decide which essential items you want with you at all times, like electronics, documents, and a change of clothes in case your luggage goes MIA.

Try to pack dual-purpose clothing, such as clothes that can pair well with other items in your capsule wardrobe and shoes suitable for both day and night. Don’t forget to utilise suitcase nooks by filling your shoes with small items like socks and chargers. Just don’t forget that’s where you put them.

The key to efficient packing all comes down to organisation, smart choices, and making the most of every inch of your luggage space.