Social media influencers described the Krmart items as essential for travel. Photo / File

An $18 Kmart item is making the rounds on social media with travellers raving about how handy it is when it comes to packing.

We’ve all been there – forced to rearrange an entire suitcase because the clothes you want to take won’t fit.

But Kmart shoppers have sworn by the retailer’s seven-piece packing cube to help organise and sort your clothes.

Queensland bargain-hunter Islah Palmer shared a TikTok of the Kmart must-haves when it comes to travelling.

She said while she already has the three-piece cube set for AU$8, she needed another pack, going in for the larger set.

“This one [is] so good, It even has a little shoe bag,” she said about the AU$15 product.

The set, which is designed to ‘maximise space’, also includes a cube for underwear, a skincare bag, and one for toiletries and electronics.

“I’ve used them on three trips now and find them to be a complete game changer,” she told news.com.au.

“I can fit so much more in my luggage now and feel so organised.”

While it makes packing easy, it makes unpacking even easier.

”Packing cubes have been trending for a while and with travel being so common again, as well as how much everyone loves to be organised, it makes perfect sense,” Islah said, adding the cubes offer an affordable price point.

Fellow Aussie influencer Taylah who goes by the TikTok handle ‘The Monochrome Home’ is also a fan of the product, the smaller set.

“It comes in three sizes – small, medium and large – and is great for categorising items and maximising space in your suitcase,” she said.

“They come in a mesh design so you can see your clothes easily.”

Travellers are eager to get their hands on the packing cubes, with some noting their local Kmart has already sold out of the item.

“I went today and couldn’t find them. They may be out of stock,” one person wrote.

“I need the packing cubes,” said another.

Big W also sells a similar item in a three-pack for $29. It comes in a variety of colours including pink, purple, blue and grey.

Meanwhile, both influencers also listed other handy travel items from Kmart including a AU$10 leak-proof bottle set, a AU$15 make-up and toiletries bag and an AU$35 flip lid mirror.

Both social media users also recommended other Kmart products including flip lid mirrors and travel sized bottles. Photo / @islahpalmer, @TheMonochromeHome

“This mirror can be used on the go, at home or when you’re travelling. It’s rechargeable, dimmable with three different light settings.

“It fits perfectly into your handbag,” Taylah said.

Meanwhile Islah described the mirror as “great”, telling viewers she has taken it on holidays.

“It’s AU$35 and worth every bit.”