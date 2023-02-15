Video / Mash, Moscow Federal

A woman aboard an Aeroflot plane began stripping naked in a bizarre protest at not being allowed to smoke.

The Moscow Federal MASH website reported that, having been discovered smoking in a plane WC the woman made an attempt to break into the cockpit to see the pilots - but not before stripping topless.

She was asked to sit down for the sake of the children and other passengers on the Stavropol to Moscow, Tuesday.

The woman had reportedly gone to the plane toilet to smoke, leaving her seat during a period of high turbulence.

Removing her shirt and bra, she bit a male flight attendant who tried to cover her with a blanket.

“Lady Take a seat and get dressed” a crew member can be heard saying in video of the incident.

“Where are your clothes?”

The woman was restrained by Aeroflot crew after a bizarre topless protest. Photo / VK via Mash Moscow Federal

The woman was eventually restrained in cable ties by crew and passengers at the front of the plane.

Pleading with the flight attendants eventually the woman was restrained but not without resistance.

She bit one on the shoulder hard enough to draw blood, as can be seen in the footage.

Aeroflot has used the incident to call for tougher penalties for air rage incidents. Photo / Robert Aardenburg, Unsplash

“I understand I’ll got to a mental hospital or to prison for trying this, but I demand to see the pilots,” she said.

The woman Identified by the Daily Mail as 49-year-old Anzhelika Moskvitina

The plane arrived as scheduled at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport when she was detained by police and a flight attendant was given medical treatment.

The airline used the incident to call for tougher rules and penalties for unruly passengers.

“The passenger ignored repeated warnings from the crew and tried to break into the cockpit.

“Due to the passenger’s destructive behaviour, the aircraft captain decided to use a means of restraint on her,” a spokesperson for the Russian carrier told local media.

“Aeroflot emphasises that this case again proves the urgent need at the legislative level to toughen punishment for rowdy passengers, including creating a single blacklist of destructive passengers for all airlines.”