Death toll rises in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, cut-off regions wake up to another day of isolation and 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Wellington in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

With power and communication largely down in Hawke’s Bay, the Art Deco Trust was forced to use pen and paper to explain the cancellation of the Art Deco Festival in Napier.

“The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle has been significant in the scale and devastation across the Region,” read the letter, which was later posted to Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday evening.

The handwritten letter said that, following conversations with the Emergency Operations Centre, and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, it became clear it was impossible to proceed with any events.

“Roading and infrastructure has been severely compromised, with limited or no power and communications. Essential resources need to be directed to areas of most need,” it read.

Since the Art Deo Trust had no ability to communicate with the public, it was relying on other organisationns to get the message out, according to the letter.

People were asked to resist contacting the Art Deco Trust and instead share the post on social media.

“All ticket holders will be contacted by iTicket in due course for a full refund,” the note confirmed.

“Our thoughts go out to those who have suffered losses during this difficult time.”

Dozens respond with messages of support

Since being shared on February 15, the Facebook post has been shared almost 200 times while dozens commented with supportive messages.

Many expressed regret the event could not go ahead despite the hard work that went into organising but most agreed with the decision to prioritise people’s safety.

“Sad for us that we miss out on all the fun but worse for the region who will be missing out on literally millions,” wrote one Facebook user.

“This must be so disappointing after all that hard work. I hope everyone working for the Trust is safe and well,” another added.

“You rebuilt in 1931....we can do it again,” a third wrote.