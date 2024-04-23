Essential items to pack for any trip. Photo / Unsplash

The modern traveller has hundreds of travel gadgets and gizmos at their disposal, but these are the top 10 items we’d struggle to travel without

Collapsible water bottle

It’s all very well wanting to do your part for the planet by not buying single-use plastic water bottles, but those gargantuan stainless-steel bottles are a headache to shove in your carry-on. For long trips, backpacking adventures and itineraries jam-packed with day excursions, consider a collapsible bottle. They’re lightweight and won’t take up too much space. Notably, they fold into miniature proportions when empty. kathmandu.co.nz/soft-flask

When travelling, consider a collapsible water bottle. Photo / Getty Images

The world’s smallest USB charger

The general rule when travelling is that bigger is never better. You want items to be small, compact and easy to throw into a bag rather than having to wrestle with them and rearrange your entire bag after every use. The ButterFly by accessory company Twelve South is the world’s smallest wireless 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger. If all that sounds a bit word nerdy, it’s basically an uber-small charger for your iPhone and Apple Watch, similar in design and roughly the same size as a handheld cosmetic mirror. ButterFly also morphs into a display stand that supports StandBy mode on iPhone or Nightstand mode on Apple Watch, and if you’ve got AirPods, it’ll charge them too. twelvesouth.com.au

The ButterFly by accessory company Twelve South is the world’s smallest wireless 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger. Photo / Supplied

NZ powerboard

These days, electronics dominate our packing lists. From hairdryers and laptops to mobile phone chargers, electric toothbrushes and iPads — if you’re travelling overseas, you’re going to need a lot of travel adapters. Or, you’ll be forced to share one with your travel partner and that’s just plain annoying. Instead, pack a New Zealand powerboard: use one adapter to plug it into the wall and in return, you’ll get four or more sockets for multiple devices. Better yet, buy one with USB slots and no one needs to argue — or compromise — over who gets to charge up their electronics first. Words for the wise: don’t overload them. bunnings.co.nz/products/lighting-electrical/electrical/powerboards

These days, electronics dominate our packing lists so consider packing a powerboard.

Luggage cup holder

When you arrive at the airport at an ungodly hour, or you step off a long-haul flight bleary-eyed at 5am, who are you gonna call? The barista of course. But let’s not forget we have only two hands and if you’re already lugging a carry-on bag, suitcase, passports and boarding passes, a child’s hand, duty-free bags and your kid’s pram (inevitably with a gammy wheel), that doesn’t leave any fingers free to clasp a coffee cup. Thankfully, there’s a clip-on drink holder for that. Conveniently wrapping itself around your suitcase handles and within arm’s reach, the caddy cup holder is often pitched as the No 1 travel gadget that flight attendants can’t live without. thewarehouse.co.nz/p/luggage-travel-cup-holder

The caddy cup holder is often pitched as the No 1 travel gadget that flight attendants can’t live without. Photo / The Warehouse Group

Potable coffee maker

Taking your need for caffeine to new, possibly desperate heights, the portable espresso machine is small, compact and delivers a surprisingly good brew. For times when the local coffee shop is far from adequate or simply too far away, or your hotel thinks a sachet of instant is still acceptable in 2024, a hand-powered shot of espresso is paramount. Weighing in at less than 350g and boasting a svelte design, the Nanopresso delivers a piping-hot espresso shot within minutes. macpac.co.nz/wacaco-nanopresso-portable-espresso-machine

Tumble dryer sheets

Not all travel gadgets are sexy. But something far worse than being unsexy is smelly, so pack a box of tumble dryer sheets and place a few inside your suitcase. After 24 hours in cargo, you’ll open your otherwise fusty luggage to the smell of fresh peonies. They’re also useful if you have small children, toddlers or babies (the smelliest of the lot). The sheets will cover the overwhelming stench of embarrassment when someone vomits, defecates, regurgitates a banana or takes off their shoes — and things need to be quarantined quickly into the “dirty bag”. Simply throw in a sheet and sigh with relief.

Packing cubes

There’s nothing new about packing cubes, but if you’re yet to try them, a life-changing moment is nigh. The beauty of these cubes is they allow you to keep everything organised and easily retrievable. They eliminate the frustration of digging through an entire suitcase to find a single item; causing absolute carnage in the process. They slot into your suitcase like a jigsaw and save a surprising amount of space. In addition, roll your clothes into each cell and you’ll avoid wrinkled clothes altogether. Travelling as a family? Assign colours to each member and you’ll never have to unfurl your PJs from somebody’s threadbare undies again. luggage.co.nz/collections/packing-cubes

There’s nothing new about packing cubes, but if you’re yet to try them, a life-changing moment beckons. Photo / Getty Images

In-flight convertible bed for toddlers

Once your child hits the age of 2, most airlines will expect you to pay for their seat rather than snuggling with mum or dad, sleeping in a bassinet. There are strict rules on what you can and can’t take on board your flight to extend a seat and you will need to check with individual airlines, but various options include slings that are attached to the seat in front and inflatable cubes. Both will extend the area so your child can lie down and sleep. flyawaydesigns.com

Portable luggage scale

Easily the most boring item on this list, but worth its “weight” in gold for removing the stress of airport check-in. Second-guessing how many kilos your luggage may or may not be is a nail-biting experience, especially if you’ve ever flown with a budget airline hell-bent on squeezing a few extra (hundred) dollars out of you. thewarehouse.co.nz/p/portable-lcd-luggage-weight-scale-with-measuring-tapes/MM5141-CNH22220-1M.html

A portable luggage scale is a travel essential. Photo / Getty Images

Hanging hook toiletry bag

Why are so many hotel sinks small and skinny? Toiletries are forced to balance precariously off the porcelain, or worse, they’re relegated to the floor. One shower later and everything’s swimming in puddles and condensation. Once you find a toiletry bag with a hook, you’ll never look back. Throw it over a doorknob, hook or towel rack. It’s a space-saver in a small bathroom; everything stays upright and they are almost always water-resistant. kmart.co.nz