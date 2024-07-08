Kaikōura beach, looking back to the Kaikōura Ranges. Photo / Mike Bhana

Coromandel Hot Water Beach, Coromandel Peninsula, North Island

Have you ever had the desire to escape the reality that is a New Zealand winter? Well, make a beeline to Coromandel Hot Water Beach where reliving the childhood memory of digging a massive hole in the sand won’t just keep young minds occupied, it’ll warm up parents’ old bones, too. During low tide, it’s possible to create a homemade Jacuzzi if you dig deep enough into the sand ( either side of low tide), allowing hot water to fill the space. Water temperatures can get up to 64C and filter up from two underground hot rivers, so be careful how quickly you dip a toe in.

While this is also a popular activity in summer, you’ll likely find less crowds in winter, and therefore, a bigger area to dig your XL Jacuzzi. Furthermore, in warmer climes, when the humidity is suffocating, the warm water isn’t quite as enticing as on a cold day. We recommend packing a Thermos so you can complement the experience with a hot mug of tea.

This is all complimented by signature views that are a staple of any great Kiwi beach, showcasing gorgeous green landscapes and the hypnotic crash of waves.

While Hot Water Beach is a popular activity in summer, you’ll likely find fewer crowds in winter. Photo / The Coromandel

Rapahoe beach, Greymouth, South Island

Sometimes, a sandy beach just doesn’t feel the same in winter. So, ditch the sand for the properly moody rocks that line Rapahoe beach in Greymouth. The beach is framed by cliffs and delivers one of the best sunsets on the west coast. Particularly alluring on a stormy day, check in at the beach-fronting Rapahoe Beach Holiday Park which features simple standalone cabins for cooler months, and watch the moody waves roll in from under a mountain of blankets.

Anyone in the stone-collecting community is sure to have a field day here; semi-precious stones including garnet, jasper and quartz can be found on this beach. With a little walking and an attentive eye, these stones could be the next in your growing collection, or they could be the ones to start it.

Whangamatā beach, Coromanel Peninsula, North Island

If you’re a surfer missing the thrill and satisfaction of a great day out of the waves, this should be your go-to for winter. Considered the best surf beach of 2024, it’s a gem all year round. It has some of New Zealand’s most famous surf breaks. In particular, the left-hand break attracts surfers nationwide and beyond.

You’ll also find one of the most beautiful coastal attractions in New Zealand, Whenuakura (Donut Island). Transformed from a local secret to a must-visit spot, all locals ask from visitors is that you do your part to preserve the peaceful, pure environment. Not a surfer? The 6km stretch of sand is an excellent spot to run or walk. Even better, the town is nearby so if the weather packs in you can quickly get to a cafe.

It may be time to visit Whangamatā beach. Photo / 123rf

Karekare beach, Auckland, North Island

On the edge of Auckland, (an hour out of the city centre), Karekare beach offers the perfect escape from the city. The home of native bird life and black sand, this is a hot spot that is perfect in the peak of summer as well as a wild winter, especially because it’s particularly serene. If you’re a fan of Piha beach but prefer crowd-free beach walks, Karekare has all the mystique, minus the mob.

It’s also here that you’ll find the Omanawanui track, a point-to-point 4km walk that takes approximately two hours and forges a route through native scrub and bushland. Thanks to a series of punishing yet rewarding steps and steep sections, elevated vantage points drink up non-stop ocean views. Previously closed due to kauri dieback, the rejuvenated track reopened in 2021 and runs through the Waitākere Ranges. You’re guaranteed a brilliant walk that takes you up (up, up) along a ridge for panoramic views of the dramatic coastline. You’ll also find small campsites if you want to extend your stay and you’ve packed your thermal long johns.

Omanawanui Track in the Waitākere Ranges. Photo / Tim Roxborogh

Anchorage Bay beach, Abel Tasman, South Island

Part of the Abel Tasman National Park, this beach is like a slab of unsullied gold throughout summer and a non-stop stream of trampers, of which there are scores, can’t resist the pull of the azure water after a strenuous, sweaty hike.

However, it’s winter when Anchorage really shines, simply because the beach is quieter and the pace is far slower.

On the perfect winter’s day, beach-goers experience crisp mornings and sunshine; zero wind and mild temperatures that hover between 12-16C. With many short and scenic walks within reach and a temperate climate, you won’t overheat, allowing for comfortable tramps in and out of the bush.

If you’re feeling extra intrepid, now’s the time to hire a kayak and get out on the glassy water. In winter, the wind and ocean currents are often calmer and various kayak companies will rent you the appropriate gear or recommend the perfect guided paddle.

Hiker walking along the beach at Anchorage Bay, Abel Tasman. Photo / Tamzin Henderson



