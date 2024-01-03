NZ’s Best Beach 2024: Boh Runga reveals her favourite Kiwi beaches

NZ Herald's Best Beach competition is back for 2024 and we need you to tell us your favourite. Here's everything you need to know about how to nominate and then vote for NZ's best beach. Video / Molly Floyd

What is your favourite family-friendly beach?

One which I used to go to a lot is Tāwharanui. It’s just the loveliest area and a hop, skip and a jump away from Matakana and the surrounding area with all its food and drink goodness.

Enjoy summer in Tāwharanui's Anchor Bay, one of the most scenic in North Auckland. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

What’s your favourite city beach?

A stroll along Mission Bay, with a double scoop of ice cream can be very nice, although at times everyone else has the same idea, so that influx of people and their cars can be hectic. But it’s good for a skate/ride/walk along the long and curvaceous Tāmaki Drive promenade.

Do you have a favourite surf beach?

One with sick waves? I’m not a surfer.

What’s your favourite camping beach?

The last time I went camping was probably 30+ years ago or thereabouts. I unfortunately have no recent camping insight to share.

What’s your favourite hidden gem beach in New Zealand?

That, I can’t say... but... like anyone who grew up in New Zealand I’m a big fan of rock pools as they are always great fun to explore. The most indulgent one that I would love to splash about in is near Whangārei at the private and exclusive Kauri Mountain Point on the peninsula. One of these days...

