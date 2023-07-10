Solo travel is on the rise, especially for women. But how do you remain safe while going it alone? Photo / Kalen Emsley, Unsplash

On my first trip to the Middle East, I was uncharacteristically nervous. I got off the plane in Amman, Jordan, with a bag stuffed with long dresses, a detailed itinerary in hand and Google Translate on my phone. But for all my careful planning, there was one thing I had no control over: I was a woman travelling alone.

Women make up the majority of the world’s travellers, with the number of women going solo on the rise. According to a 2022 study conducted by JourneyWoman — a solo travel publication for women — 77 per cent of tour bookings last year came from female solo travellers older than 55.

It’s an exciting upwards trend, but one that comes with critical considerations. Although travellers of any gender can be the target of scams or opportunistic crime, women tend to be perceived as easier targets. They’re more likely to experience sexual harassment or assault — a risk compounded by race, religion and sexuality. Age can also be a factor.

“As women age, safety has a broader definition — it’s not just about physical safety,” says Carolyn Ray, owner of JourneyWoman. “It’s also about mobility and access to healthcare, as well as online safety.”

A smartphone is invaluable when you're travelling solo, but make sure it doesn't leave you distracted from your surroundings or your safety. Photo / Unsplash

JourneyWoman’s research indicates 81 per cent of women say safety is part of their travel planning process, demonstrating the importance of safety to female-identifying travellers.

“Women feel our vulnerability more than men — but a lot of the fear is being manufactured to create headlines,” says Ray. “If you’re thinking about travelling solo ... go ask women who travel solo.”

Taking Ray’s advice, I spoke with intrepid solo female travellers to learn how they manage their own safety abroad.

Try a group tour to test the waters

Although Ray notes that “safety is less about a destination and more about a mindset” she suggests choosing an English-speaking country if you’re a first-timer or booking on to a group tour, particularly one that’s women-only. (As a bonus, you might even meet a travel buddy for future trips.)

Then, tack some days on to the end of your trip to explore on your own. By that point, you’ll be more familiar with the destination, giving you a boost of confidence to go it alone.

Remember that headlines are the exception — not the rule.

Canadian journalist Trina Moyles was in Nicaragua when she accepted a ride with someone she’d met on the bus. She was no stranger to the country, having travelled there for years. And, she rationalised, taxis are also driven by strangers.

But roughly 30 seconds after getting into the car, she was held at knifepoint. For hours, her assailants drove her to ATMs around Managua, withdrawing money from her accounts. The ordeal ended five hours later when she was dropped off outside the city without her phone, passport, or any money.

Less than two years later, she returned to Nicaragua to conduct research for her book, Women Who Dig: Farming, Feminism, and the Fight to Feed the World. She says it was made possible by a lot of therapy, coupled with a healthy dose of reality.

“I reminded myself that it was one isolated incident in almost a decade of travelling in Central America, where I’d had largely all positive experiences,” she says. “Having a negative violent or concerning situation as someone who travels solo is just so statistically rare.”

Create a worst-case scenario action plan

Moyles says that since the incident in Nicaragua, she now listens more carefully to her “spidey senses”. She also now travels with more carefully planned itineraries, which she shares with a support system of friends and family who check in with her.

According to Mar Pages, co-founder of Solo Female Travelers — the first Facebook Group for women who travel solo — it also helps to have a plan for worst-case scenarios.

“Knowing what can go wrong and what you would do if something went wrong can help calm the anxiety of the unknown,” says Pages, who has travelled to more than 50 countries solo. “If you’re prepared, you have more peace of mind.”

Use apps to your advantage

When it comes to safety, technology can be your best friend. Sophia Humphries, a Kiwi solo traveller currently working at the Hyatt Centric in Melbourne, says she relies on Uber rather than taxis due to its built-in safety features. After catching a ride, she can share her car’s location with a friend, who can ensure she’s arrived safely at her destination.

But while she says technology is an asset, she also cautions other travellers against becoming reliant on their phones.

“Pickpockets are going to look for a person who’s more distracted than aware of their surroundings,” she says. “It’s really good to develop your internal compass in a new city so you don’t have to be constantly looking at your phone.”

Finally, remember that going solo — particularly as a woman — can enhance your journey, rather than hinder it.

“My gender has benefited my travels tremendously. It’s allowed me to form relationships — especially with families and other women who may perceive me as safer,” says Moyles. “What I’ve found is that people have been very welcoming — and even curious as to why you’re travelling solo.”

In the end, that was exactly my experience in Jordan. I found myself sitting in goat hair tents surrounded by Bedouin women and being warmly welcomed into family homes. These experiences were possible because I was a woman travelling alone — not in spite of my status.

“The beauty of solo travel is you are independent, you are empowered, you can make all your own decisions,” says Ray. “Travel allows us to discover the strengths in ourselves.”

Jessica Wynne Lockhart will be writing regularly about solo travel. If you have any questions you’d like her to answer, or to share your own experiences, email us at travel@nzherald.co.nz



