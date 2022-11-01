People want a 'complete culture shock' while travelling in 2023 according to a new global study. Photo / Unsplash

The majority of travellers (58 per cent) want to get 'out of their comfort zone' when abroad in 2023 according to a poll from Booking.com.

Booking.com asked 24,000 people around the world about their travel intentions for the new year.

Around 40 per cent of respondents said they wanted a 'complete culture shock' from their holiday. Nearly half (47 per cent) said they wanted a destination that had totally different cultural experiences and languages to their home country. A quarter (24 per cent) wanted to visit lesser-known places that were off the beaten track.

Respondents represented more than 32 countries. The results, according to Booking.com's senior vice president and chief marketing officer Arjan Dijk, was great news for the tourism industry.

"While they may be navigating chaos and embracing contradiction, it's undoubtedly reassuring for the industry to learn that travel is very much back on the agenda in what's possibly a more exciting and creative way than ever before," he said.

"Despite the global uncertainties, the industry will be strengthened by travellers in search of an escape that takes them out of their own reality."

Other travel trends for 2023

More than two-thirds (68 per cent) of travellers felt optimistic about travel in 2023 compared to 2021.

As for where these travellers want to go, most wanted to head 'off grid' (57 per cent) and a third want a 'back to basics' feeling. Although, not too off-grid; 54 per cent said Wifi was a 'non-negotiable' feature.

Interestingly, the most in-demand type of trip was one that glamourized the old days; 84 per cent of people wanted a nostalgic trip.

"There will be an increase in destinations previously popular in the 80s and 90s such as Budva in Montenegro or Bolzano in Italy, popular for its retro Christmas markets," Booking.com wrote.

For others, the call of wellness appeals most. More than 40 per cent said they wanted a holiday that focused on meditation and mindfulness. Three in five want to seek peace and quiet at a silent retreat.