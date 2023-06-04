Stay safe and protect what’s important to you while travelling solo. Photo / Getty Images

The number of Kiwis setting off on solo trips is soaring. We asked Allianz Partners’ New Zealand chief executive Kevin Blyth to share his top tips for staying safe.

Kia ora. Our recent research revealed that 35 per cent of single Kiwis are eager to travel solo post-pandemic.

My top tips for solo travellers – even for those exciting, spontaneous solo holidays – is to plan the basics. Research which neighbourhoods are safest to stay, how to get to your accommodation, how to contact the emergency services, and if you are travelling abroad, note where the New Zealand embassy is.

Allianz Partners' research revealed that 35 per cent of single Kiwis are eager to travel solo post-pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Plan for unexpected expenses with an extra buffer of funds and keep a small stash of cash on you just in case - if you have a medical emergency or lose your luggage, you may need to pay upfront and will be reimbursed by your travel insurance when you make a claim. Just remember to keep your receipts.

Leave a copy of your travel details with someone at home and if you decide to change your travel plans mid-trip, always update them.

It is especially important when travelling solo to register your travel with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ SafeTravel website so they can contact you if an emergency situation develops in the destination you’re travelling in. Register online at SafeTravel.

Allianz Partners’ New Zealand CEO Kevin Blyth shares his top tips for staying safe while travelling. Photo / Supplied

What many people don’t realise is that the biggest dangers while travelling solo aren’t necessarily what you’d expect. The most common emergencies we see are those “everyday” injuries or illnesses, which at home may not be a cause for much concern - but when you are overseas, these can become difficult and expensive.

Travel insurance can cover “smaller” mishaps too, such as lost personal items. Just make sure you’ve checked your policy and keep a record of all emergency expenses to claim back.

One of the things that is often overlooked around travel insurance is when to buy it. I’d recommend getting cover as soon as you book your flights - this protects you (and your wallet) from disruptions and emergencies before you even step on the plane.

Travel insurance policies will have a range of activities that they do and do not cover, so understand what’s included first. Photo / Getty Images

Not all travel insurance policies are created equal. Key considerations include:

Covid-19 cover - Make sure your protection includes epidemic and pandemic cover, including for Covid-19.

- Make sure your protection includes epidemic and pandemic cover, including for Covid-19. Check what activities are covered - Policies will have a range of activities that they do and do not cover, so understand what’s included first.

- Policies will have a range of activities that they do and do not cover, so understand what’s included first. Don’t just pick the cheapest policy - The least expensive policy may not be right for your needs; something to keep in mind for any “free” insurance policies through your credit card, too. Do your research and shop around. This might still be the cheapest - but it’s worth making sure.

