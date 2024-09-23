Advertisement
Japan Airlines offers free domestic flights for international travellers

Sarah Pollok
JAL is offering Kiwi travellers free domestic flights.

Budget-conscious travellers heading to Japan can pocket the money set aside for an internal flight – the national carrier is offering complimentary flights within the country.

In a country as large and vibrant as Japan, few travellers venture beyond major cities such as Tokyo and Kyoto.

However, the national carrier is making it easier than ever to explore the country by offering Kiwis free domestic flights within Japan.

Japan Airlines, which has been named one of the world’s best airlines, announced it would give Kiwis free domestic flights to help them travel.

The airline wants to “provide a seamless travel experience” for those who wish to go off the beaten track and visit less-popular but beautiful cities such as Kanazawa, Toyama or Fukuoka.

Only 13 countries are eligible for the offer, including travellers from Australia, the US, Canada, Mexico and Thailand.

There are caveats. To be eligible for the free domestic flights, travellers must book both an international flight and a domestic flight with Japan Airlines in the same reservation.

Booking your international flights and separate domestic flights won’t count for the offer. The deal will apply automatically when booking international and domestic flights on the Japan Airlines website.

Tokyo is one of the safest cites in the world. Photo / 123rf
The deal will come as good news to the many Kiwis booking trips to the land of the rising sun.

This year, data from House of Travel revealed Kiwis are booking trips to Japan in record numbers, beating out previous favourites Bali and Vietnam.

House of Travel head of long haul Paula Watson says Kiwis have always wanted to visit Japan, but have been discouraged by its reputation for being expensive.

When the exchange rate made travel more affordable, Kiwis jumped at the chance to visit.

From January to December there are plenty of things to enjoy throughout the country, whether you want to ski world-class powder in Hokkaido at this resort, escape the bustle of Tokyo for this peaceful region or enjoy one of these unique night-time experiences.






