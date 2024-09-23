JAL is offering Kiwi travellers free domestic flights.

Budget-conscious travellers heading to Japan can pocket the money set aside for an internal flight – the national carrier is offering complimentary flights within the country.

In a country as large and vibrant as Japan, few travellers venture beyond major cities such as Tokyo and Kyoto.

However, the national carrier is making it easier than ever to explore the country by offering Kiwis free domestic flights within Japan.

Japan Airlines, which has been named one of the world’s best airlines, announced it would give Kiwis free domestic flights to help them travel.

The airline wants to “provide a seamless travel experience” for those who wish to go off the beaten track and visit less-popular but beautiful cities such as Kanazawa, Toyama or Fukuoka.