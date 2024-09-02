Advertisement
Visit Disneyland, Tokyo, Vanuatu, and Caribbean with this week’s hot travel deals

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
From adventures at the happiest place on earth to parties on a cruise, discover this week's travel deals. Photo / 123rf

Treat the family to Disneyland

Are you ready to take your family to the “Happiest Place on Earth”? Discover the excitement of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California with a three-day Park Hopper Ticket for two adults and two children (valid for children ages 3-9). Spend four nights in Anaheim’s Best Western Plus Stovall’s Inn with daily breakfast included so you’re well fuelled for a full day of adventure. From $4399 per family of four (based on two adults and two children). On sale until October 31. Travel on selected dates between November 1, 2024 and April 28, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional. Contact Flight Centre on 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/us-ca-anaheim/anaheim-family-stay-with-3-day-disneyland-resort-park-hopper-ticket-NZ37032

Create memories at Disneyland Resort Park with the whole family.
Stay at a five-star hotel in Tokyo

Experience the five-star Conrad Tokyo, where modern luxury meets timeless elegance. Nestled in the heart of the city, this beautiful sanctuary offers breathtaking views of Tokyo Bay and the iconic skyline. Indulge in masterfully-designed rooms, world-class dining and an irresistible spa. Staying in a City View Room, enjoy three nights for the price of two. Get a bonus US$100 (or equivalent) hotel credit to be used during your stay and an upgrade on arrival (subject to availability) as well as early check-in/late checkout. From $1749pp. On sale until September 30, 2024, for travel between February 2 and March 17, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional and can be arranged by your Travel Associate’s adviser. Contact Travel Associates on 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/tokyo/conrad-tokyo-19308906

Experience a luxurious stay at a five-star hotel in Tokyo.
Bask in child-free bliss in Vanuatu

Enjoy Vanuatu from the blissful environment of Mangoes Resort, an adults-only venue. This quiet and peaceful escape is ideal for a relaxing getaway and provides the perfect base for exploring Port Vila and its surroundings. Enjoy the world-famous Santo beef at the on-site restaurant and leave room for the highly recommended Mangoes cheesecake. Book a six-night package starting from $1499 per person, share twin. This includes return economy airfares flying Solomon Airlines from Auckland to Port Vila, six nights’ accommodation, return Port Vila transfers, daily breakfast, two free nights, free Wi-Fi and NZ$100 food and beverage credit. Valid until September 30, 2024, unless sold out prior. Select travel dates apply. Contact your House of Travel travel agent, call 0800 713 715 or visit hot.co.nz/Vanuatu

Enjoy a leisurely time at Vanuatu's Mangoes Resort.
Dance the night away on a 90s cruise

Get your 90s groove on aboard P&O Cruises Pacific Explorer this December, AKA the party season. Departing from Adelaide, travel back in time to the decade of boy bands, Beanie Babies, and the rise of the internet. Outside of dancing the night away to 90′s tunes, enjoy the ship’s must-dos such as dinner at Lukes Bar & Grill and the Edge Adventure Park. Main meals, accommodation and plenty of activities are included in your fare. Priced from $856.90 per person, share twin. Prices are correct at time of print but are subject to change. Flights are additional. Travel between December 5-9, 2024. Contact P&O Cruises Australia on 0800 78 0716 or visit pocruises.co.nz/cruises/90s/x452n

Party with your whole group aboard Pacific Explorer.
Explore the United States and the Caribbean

Embark on a USA adventure and explore New Orleans, New York and The Caribbean on a 19-day fly, tour and cruise holiday with a bonus value of $3000. Enjoy economy flights to Chicago returning from New York, a 10-day leisurely guided coach tour from Chicago to New Orleans, a seven-night Bahamas and Caribbean cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas, hotel stays, prepaid tour and cruise gratuities and a whole lot more. This package is valued at $10,490 per person and costs from just $8990 per person ex-Auckland. Additional charges may apply for Christchurch. Book by September 30, 2024, and choose from multiple sailing dates. All prices are based on twin share accommodation and are subject to change and availability at the time of booking. Seasonal and weekend surcharges may apply. For more information, speak to a My Cruises Holiday expert on 0800 110 179 or visit mycruises.co.nz/cruise/rccl-new-orleans-new-york-and-caribbean-adventure-2025/

Visit the home of Country Music and more on this 19-day tour.
