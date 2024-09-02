Treat the family to Disneyland
Are you ready to take your family to the “Happiest Place on Earth”? Discover the excitement of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California with a three-day Park Hopper Ticket for two adults and two children (valid for children ages 3-9). Spend four nights in Anaheim’s Best Western Plus Stovall’s Inn with daily breakfast included so you’re well fuelled for a full day of adventure. From $4399 per family of four (based on two adults and two children). On sale until October 31. Travel on selected dates between November 1, 2024 and April 28, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional. Contact Flight Centre on 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/us-ca-anaheim/anaheim-family-stay-with-3-day-disneyland-resort-park-hopper-ticket-NZ37032
Stay at a five-star hotel in Tokyo
Experience the five-star Conrad Tokyo, where modern luxury meets timeless elegance. Nestled in the heart of the city, this beautiful sanctuary offers breathtaking views of Tokyo Bay and the iconic skyline. Indulge in masterfully-designed rooms, world-class dining and an irresistible spa. Staying in a City View Room, enjoy three nights for the price of two. Get a bonus US$100 (or equivalent) hotel credit to be used during your stay and an upgrade on arrival (subject to availability) as well as early check-in/late checkout. From $1749pp. On sale until September 30, 2024, for travel between February 2 and March 17, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional and can be arranged by your Travel Associate’s adviser. Contact Travel Associates on 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/tokyo/conrad-tokyo-19308906