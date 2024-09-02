Experience a luxurious stay at a five-star hotel in Tokyo.

Bask in child-free bliss in Vanuatu

Enjoy Vanuatu from the blissful environment of Mangoes Resort, an adults-only venue. This quiet and peaceful escape is ideal for a relaxing getaway and provides the perfect base for exploring Port Vila and its surroundings. Enjoy the world-famous Santo beef at the on-site restaurant and leave room for the highly recommended Mangoes cheesecake. Book a six-night package starting from $1499 per person, share twin. This includes return economy airfares flying Solomon Airlines from Auckland to Port Vila, six nights’ accommodation, return Port Vila transfers, daily breakfast, two free nights, free Wi-Fi and NZ$100 food and beverage credit. Valid until September 30, 2024, unless sold out prior. Select travel dates apply. Contact your House of Travel travel agent, call 0800 713 715 or visit hot.co.nz/Vanuatu

Enjoy a leisurely time at Vanuatu's Mangoes Resort.

Dance the night away on a 90s cruise

Get your 90s groove on aboard P&O Cruises Pacific Explorer this December, AKA the party season. Departing from Adelaide, travel back in time to the decade of boy bands, Beanie Babies, and the rise of the internet. Outside of dancing the night away to 90′s tunes, enjoy the ship’s must-dos such as dinner at Lukes Bar & Grill and the Edge Adventure Park. Main meals, accommodation and plenty of activities are included in your fare. Priced from $856.90 per person, share twin. Prices are correct at time of print but are subject to change. Flights are additional. Travel between December 5-9, 2024. Contact P&O Cruises Australia on 0800 78 0716 or visit pocruises.co.nz/cruises/90s/x452n

Party with your whole group aboard Pacific Explorer.

Explore the United States and the Caribbean

Embark on a USA adventure and explore New Orleans, New York and The Caribbean on a 19-day fly, tour and cruise holiday with a bonus value of $3000. Enjoy economy flights to Chicago returning from New York, a 10-day leisurely guided coach tour from Chicago to New Orleans, a seven-night Bahamas and Caribbean cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas, hotel stays, prepaid tour and cruise gratuities and a whole lot more. This package is valued at $10,490 per person and costs from just $8990 per person ex-Auckland. Additional charges may apply for Christchurch. Book by September 30, 2024, and choose from multiple sailing dates. All prices are based on twin share accommodation and are subject to change and availability at the time of booking. Seasonal and weekend surcharges may apply. For more information, speak to a My Cruises Holiday expert on 0800 110 179 or visit mycruises.co.nz/cruise/rccl-new-orleans-new-york-and-caribbean-adventure-2025/