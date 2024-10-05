Why Tokyo is the world’s best destination for pizza. Photo / 123rf

Pizza Studio Tamaki (PST)

Constantly topping the list of best pizzas in Tokyo, this Higashi-Azabu joint has some of the city’s most addictive crust. Light, chewy and slightly charred, even the non-carb eaters will chow down. Try the signature Tamaki pie, made with smoked mozzarella, pecorino, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil. As is typical in many restaurants in Japan, there is a small table charge (that typically comes with an appetizer), and all guests must order one drink.

Address: 1 Chome-24-6 Higashiazabu, Minato City, Tokyo

Savoy Tomato and Cheese

There are a lot of different “Savoys” around the city, but none better than this Azabujuban shop. Pull up a stool in front of Bungo Kaneko, a legendary local pizzaiolo who methodically crafts each margherita and marinara pie. Order one of each and watch him make them by hand, sprinkling Italian olive oil and Japanese salt for the perfect finish. Be prepared to pose for a picture; he loves posting the day’s happy customers on his Instagram.

Address: 3 Chome-3-13 Azabujuban, Minato City

The Pizza Bar On 38th

Arguably the most popular pizza place in Tokyo, this award-winning restaurant is on the 38th floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel. Reserve one of just eight seats for an omakase-style pizza experience featuring eight different slices. From traditional marinara to triangles with seasonal ingredients, the world’s #3 pizza place, ranked by 50 Top Pizza World, is a high-end Japanese chef experience with Italian ingredients.

Address: 2 Chome-1-1 Nihonbashimuromachi, Chuo City

Tototo

Not to be confused with the beloved Japanese cartoon character Totoro, this new pizzeria gets creative with its pies. Diners can try a half-salted mullet roe with whitebait and half four-cheese pizza. And with seafood sourced directly from the famous Toyosu Fish Market, we highly recommend trying some form of seafood on your plate—trust me, the combinations work.

Address: 5 Chome-57-5 Nakano, Nakano City

Seirinkan

One of Tokyo’s original Neapolitan pizza places is still among its best. After Susumu Kakinuma spent time eating around Italy, he came back to Tokyo to open the original Savoy and later Seirinkan. Pizza purists will love that there are only two options: margherita or marinara. And while the wait may be long, each perfectly executed Neapolitan creation only spends one minute in the oven, so things move quickly. While you wait, take in the steampunk-style interiors with a spiral staircase made of metal pipes.

Address: 2 Chome-6-4 Kamimeguro, Meguro City

Pizza Marumo

Stoking its wood-fired oven since 2022, this small but stylish pizza place has made a name for itself among pizza lovers. Pizzaola Yuki Motokura has a varied menu, including a pie with a mayo base and vegan pizza (a rarity in Japan). Although the margherita is a crowd-pleaser, try the Bismarck, a cheese-base pizza with pancetta, egg and truffle paste. When in Japan, try Japanese Umami, which is made with a shiitake mushroom cream sauce, mackerel, bonito flakes, sesame, and soy sauce.

Address: 150-0022 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Ebisuminami, 1 Chome

Pizzeria Giulietta

Opened this year, one of the city’s best pizzaiolo recommends following the red neon sign into Pizzeria Giulietta. The chef spent years perfecting his pizza skills in Italy, so you know you’re in for a traditional Napoli creation. Cooked inside a custom-made stone oven, the margherita with Bufala mozzarella is hard to beat. Head here for lunch, when a pie includes a salad and a creamy cup of gelato.

Address: 152-0001 Tokyo, Meguro City, Chuocho

RistoPizza by Napoli sta ca

Ranked number three by 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific, RistoPizza is run by a Naples local, Giuseppe Errichiello, aka Peppe. This is the Italian native’s third pizzeria, opened just last year and already topping the charts. Here, Peppe makes the creative Don Salvo, a star-shaped pizza with ricotta, spicy salami and parmesan in the pointed crust.

Address: 106-0041 Tokyo, Minato City, Azabudai, 1 Chome−3−1

L’insieme

This Michelin Bib Gourmand-recommended Italian joint is best known for its Neapolitan pies, spun with dough made from speciality Italian flour. Ranked number 28 by the pizza pros, this homey, no-frills restaurant channels Naples in its design and its classic pies. Or opt for a wackier combo like the Americana topped with French fries and hot dogs.

Address: 1 Chome-31-7 Kameido, Koto City

Pizza Strada

Another member of Asia-Pacific’s Top 50 pizza joints, Pizza Strada is all about exquisite (and delicious) craftsmanship. Grab a seat in front of the wood-burning oven and watch the pizza experts hand-pull each pie. They offer cheese-based pies and red sauce pies, including a Wagyu beef combination with onions, peppers, mushrooms and jalapenos.

Address: 106-0045 Tokyo, Minato City, Azabujuban

There are more than 1400 pizzerias scattered across Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

