The most popular was Furano in Hokkaido, followed by Tokyo spots Shinjuku City, Shibuya City and Taito City.
As for what Kiwis are keen to do in Japan, Watson said skiing seemed top of mind.
“We recorded a 65% increase in bookings for the Japan ski season this year, November to March, compared to previous years,” she said. This is no surprise given Japan’s reputation for consistently light and powdery snow.
Cruise trips were also proving popular, with a 121% increase in Asia cruise bookings, largely driven by demand for Japan, according to Jeff Leckey, House of Travel’s general manager cruise for Australasia.
“From a cruise perspective the growth is being driven by Japan, with many customers choosing immersive itineraries that take in the best of the country,” said Leckey, adding that the Mekong River was an especially popular cruise destination.
Air New Zealand has noted its popularity. This month the company announced it was adding 30,000 more seats on its Auckland-Tokyo route.
Bali continues to rise in popularity
This doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our old favourites. Bookings to Bali so far this year are 59% higher than in the first six months of 2023, thanks to cheaper airfares and more flights.