School holidays are a busy time for airports around Aotearoa. Photo / James Allan

If you’re catching a domestic flight on September 27 prepare for longer queues; Air New Zealand expect this to be the busiest travel day of the school holidays.

The airline has added thousands of extra seats to accommodate the increased demand over the school holidays, which run from September 27 and October 13.

In total, 25,000 additional seats have been added across 260 domestic flights. The airline expects more than 500,000 customers to travel on the domestic network, not to mention those flying on other airlines.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day, with over 34,000 customers flying on Air New Zealand around the country.

More than 300 pets and 5500 unaccompanied minors will also travel with the airline during this time, it shared in a statement.