Relax at a luxury resort and spa

If you want a more laid-back vacation, where swimming, utilising the resort’s amenities, watching sunsets, and eating good food are the main activities, House of Travel’s five-night package at The Edgewater Resort & Spa in Rarotonga is the one for you. Indulge in some well-deserved quality time, book a couple’s massage and embark on a romantic sunset dinner.

For as low as $1469 per person share twin, this deal includes return economy Air New Zealand flights from Auckland to Rarotonga, five nights’ accommodation, daily breakfast, 5GB Wi-Fi credit per room, $100 resort credit per room, and on-site cultural and recreational activities (use of tennis courts and equipment). Book before August 12 and travel between January 20 to February 18 2025, and February 23 to March 31 by visiting houseoftravel.co.nz or call 0800 713 715.

Have a romantic sunset dinner at The Edgewater Resort & Spa. Photo / The Edgewater Resort & Spa

Island hop in Thailand

G Adventures’ eight-day Thailand Island Hopping package is a holiday for adventurists. Departing from Bangkok, visit Thailand’s most pristine paradises, such as Ko Ngai, Ko Lanta, Ao Nang and Krabi. Snorkel in clear waters and meet local marine life, visit the amazing Emerald Cave, catch a public speedboat and hop from one island to another, and enjoy small towns and local hospitality on this week-long trip. Though the destinations and transfers are fixed, the activities are very flexible and you can easily customise your itinerary depending on what kind of vacation you want.

Starting at $1999 per person, this package includes an eight-day tour departing from Bangkok, accommodation for seven nights, daily breakfast and one dinner, transportation (except flights), and activities. Book this deal at flightcentre.co.nz before August 30 to join select departures between November 22-29 and March 2 to May 9, 2025. Call 0800 243 544 for inquiries.

Visit the stunning beaches in Krabi, Thailand. Photo / 123rf

Explore Asia on a cruise

P&O Cruises’ 12-day cruise exploring Asia departs from Fremantle in Western Australia. The cruise takes guests to three unique destinations on a 12-day journey aboard the iconic Pacific Explorer. In Lombok, you’ll learn about the history and culture of the province, its indigenous Sasak people, and their traditions through tours featuring the Nusa Tenggara Barat Province Museum and the village of BanyuMulek. Then in Langkawi, you’ll explore both land and sea through various excursions, including a rainforest nature walk, kayaking at the Kilim Marine Park, and a luxury geopark day cruise on the Andaman Sea. Finally, you will arrive in Singapore, where you can explore one of Asia’s biggest melting pots of culture and people.

The Pacific Explorer offers a ton of great adventures on board too, with excellent restaurants and bars, including Luke Mangan’s restaurant, water activities like a ride at the Disco Diver and Super Slider Waterslides, and entertaining shows every night.

Priced from $1685.90 per person share twin for travels between February 7-18, 2025, hop on this cruise at pocruises.co.nz before it sells out. For inquiries and more information, contact 0800 78 0716.

Explore the tropical rainforest of Langkawi with your partner. Photo / 123rf

Plan the ultimate Valentine’s Day getaway

For those planning Valentine’s Day 2025 now, a week spent touring the Pacific Islands aboard Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas will be the ultimate romantic gesture. Departing on Valentine’s Day, Hello World’s Valentine’s Day South Pacific Break invites guests onboard a romantic cruise from Brisbane, Australia to the Pacific Islands. During this eight-day trip, you will visit Noumea in New Caledonia, Mystery Island, and Port Vila in Vanuatu. You will also discover pristine beaches, meet local marine life, enjoy water activities, immerse yourself in cultural activities, indulge in unique dining experiences, and enjoy relaxing retreats. There’s ample time to enjoy numerous activities, restaurants and entertainment aboard the Quantum of the Seas. Try gliding in their 40-foot-long FlowRider surf simulator, order a drink from robotic bartenders, book a romantic date night at the fancy Chop’s Grille, or take a short dance class with your partner.

For as low as $1110 per person twin share, this deal includes main meals and entertainment onboard, port charges and government fees, an interior suite, and an exclusive saving of over $700 per person. Book this Valentine’s treat before August 29 at helloworld.co.nz or call 0800 75 87 87.

Explore the unique paradises in the Pacific Islands with this deal. Photo / 123rf

