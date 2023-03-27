Sunset aboard Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Photo / Trevor Templeman

If you have the energy, then Royal Caribbean has the activity. Tiana Templeman discovers a wealth of experiences aboard a big ship cruise.

If you’re not sure whether one of Royal Caribbean’s local mega-ships is right for you, you’re not alone. My husband and I were wondering the same thing when we decided to go on Quantum of the Seas for a four-night round-trip cruise to Airlie Beach. It had been years since we’d been on such a big ship.

With fond memories of the good times we’d had in the past, we decided to try as many of the onboard activities as possible, despite the fact we are now in our 50s. With everything from skydiving and roller skating to boogie boarding, bumper cars, Zumba classes, and the sky-high North Star on offer, the two of us were determined to prove we weren’t “past it” when it came to being active and having fun.

No one can resist a go on the bumper cars aboard Quantum of the Seas by Royal Caribbean. Photo / Tiana Templeman

Day 1

Arriving at the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal at around 1.30 pm, after most of the passengers were already onboard, we breezed through security in record time. We were patting ourselves on the back for such smart planning until we discovered that boarding late meant we’d missed out on booking the iFly Skydiving Simulator and North Star for free.

These activities were complimentary pre-Covid, but this is no longer the case except on port days. You’ll either need to get in (really, really) quick on embarkation day to score one of the free rides or get lucky when additional slots are released during the cruise. Or, like us, you can pay for the iFly ($47) and the North Star ($30.50) using the Royal Caribbean app, either in advance or when you’re onboard.

While we were strolling around the ship to get our bearings, we noticed there was no queue for the FlowRider surf simulator and couldn’t believe our luck. This was one of our favourite activities on previous cruises, and we raced down to get our swimmers – only to discover we’d forgotten to pack them in our carry-on bag. Don’t make the same mistake, as embarkation day is the only time there’s no queue for this free family-friendly activity.

Surfing on the FlowRider comes with its fair share of spectators. Photo / Tiana Templeman

After cursing our forgetfulness, we had a glass of wine at Vintages Bar and explored the restaurants, lounges, and other public spaces before dinner at the specialty restaurant, Wonderland. It can be difficult getting a table at the for-a-fee dining spots, especially on short cruises when everyone wants to try them all, so book in advance as we did. Pre-purchasing discounted packages for things like drinks and specialty dining makes your holiday dollar go further and takes the sting out of the ship’s US dollar pricing.

Day 2

We grabbed a healthy breakfast at the Solarium Cafe, then got ready to go skydiving at sea. While it was disappointing to miss out on a freebie ride, we wouldn’t hesitate to pay for another iFly session on future cruises. Not only are there fewer people, so you don’t have to wait as long for your turn, you also get two flights instead of one, plus more one-on-one instructor time for tuition before your flight.

Each ride only lasts a minute, but you can cram a lot of fun into 60 seconds, especially if you’ve flown before. We were a bit rusty on our first go but by the second ride, we were flying free as a bird and spinning around and going up and down inside the tunnel. Loads of fun and well worth the spend.

We did eventually go boogie boarding on the FlowRider, but the queue was long, the sun was hot, and it felt like ages before it was finally our turn. After both nailing a 360-degree spin, we skipped lining up again and quit while we were ahead. Make sure your swimmers are on tight if you go boogie boarding, or you could end up showing everyone more than your cool tricks.

I would like to tell you that I booked the North Star gondola at 6pm to time our ride perfectly for sunset. But it was just luck. As the clouds lit up with a golden glow, we ascended 90 metres into the air and out over both sides of the ship as it sailed up the Queensland coast. This experience wasn’t as active as some of the others we did, but it was one of our favourites and very romantic.

Sunset views from the North Star Gondola aboard Quantum of the Seas by Royal Caribbean. Photo / Tiana Templeman

After having so much fun on today’s paid iFly and North Star activities, we were determined to get one of the free port day slots when they were released later that night, but we only got lucky with the North Star gondola. The view of the Whitsundays was great, but our paid experience was better as the freebie ride only went up and down. Still good fun but once again, we were glad we paid and would do so again.

After dinner at Jamie’s Italian, we had a booking for Starwater, the headliner show in Two70. We were so impressed by it and the talent of the performers that we went to see the same show again the following evening. Tonight was non-stop fun as, after catching a band in the Music Hall, we also danced like no one was watching at the Silent Party.

Take advantage of a free dance class onboard Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Photo / Trevor Templeman

People like us who had done this activity before were first in line to grab a pair of the glowing headphones with a switch that swaps between two different music channels: contemporary pop (think Michael Jackson) and a live mix from the ship’s DJ. Tonight’s Silent Party was our best yet, with a spontaneous conga line on the dance floor and great music.

The Silent Party only happens once on most cruises (even on longer sailings), so don’t make the mistake of thinking, “I’ll go next time” when you see it listed in the Daily Planner. It’s also not exactly silent as everyone sings out loud – lots of fun to watch, even if you don’t hit the dance floor.

Day 3

Today was a port day, but we’d visited Airlie Beach before, and after such an action-packed day yesterday, we were happy to stay onboard to read, relax and bob around in the pool. For lunch, we took a trip around the world at the Windjammer Marketplace, sampling nachos displayed in a giant paella pan and freshly made salads. A complimentary soft serve on the pool deck provided a sweet finish.

We also channelled our inner child on the dodgem cars, then turned back into grown-ups that evening, getting dressed up and enjoying cocktails and a jazz quintet in boleros, followed by dinner before we called it a night and were lulled to sleep by the waves.

Fun in the sun aboard a four-night cruise to Airlie Beach with Royal Caribbean. Photo / Trevor Templeman

Day 4

On our last sea day, I discovered that doing a Zumba class right before a pre-booked roller skating session is only a good idea if you’re a kid with lots of energy or really fit. I am neither. But, despite the fact my legs were begging for mercy, nothing was going to stop me from pretending I was Olivia Newton-John in the movie Xanadu. Provided I could still remember how to skate after more than 30 years.

Writer, Tina Templeman goes roller skating with all the tenacity of her younger self. Photo / Trevor Templeman

I grabbed my set of wheels, put on the mandatory helmet and wrist guards, and waved away the offer of knee and elbow pads with the (probably misguided) confidence of someone who spent every weekend at the local skate arena in the 80s. My husband had never skated as a kid and wasn’t keen to start now, but he was more than happy to cheer me on and take photos.

After a few wobbly spins around the SeaPlex, my skating skills miraculously returned, and I was cruising along with ease. All I had to do was avoid getting taken out by little kids with more enthusiasm than experience. I might be older now but, when it comes to staying upright during roller skating sessions, it turns out some things never change.

