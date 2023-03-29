Carnival Splendour offers exciting entertainment for young ones. Photo / Supplied

Get the family together and create memories to last a lifetime on these cruises offering excursions, ports and onboard activities to keep your crew entertained.

With accommodation options to suit every age and budget and enough dining options to keep even the fussiest diners in your family happy, these ships take the hassle out of planning the perfect multigenerational family getaway.

Carnival Cruise Lines | Three-Night Getaway

On this short but sweet three-night round-trip “cruise to nowhere” from Sydney on Carnival Splendor, you’ll have time to make the most of everything on board and enjoy quality time together. This affordable, family-friendly line offers plenty of entertainment for youngsters and the young at heart with fabulous waterslides (don’t leave these to the kids in your group, they’re lots of fun) and a waterpark for younger kids, dance lessons, pool games and dancing waiters in the dining room each night. Dive-in movies keep you cool, plus you’ll get to watch some great flicks together. It’s easy to relax as there’s no need to dress to the nines on this casual ship. Carnival Splendor also sails to the South Pacific and the Great Barrier Reef if you would like to spend longer on board. From $380pp. carnival.com.au

Princess Cruises | Voyage of the Glaciers

Princess Cruises’ ships offer luxury for everyone, from youngsters to discerning grandparents, and enough fun to keep all ages entertained. It doesn’t matter who’s in your group, there are onshore excursions to suit different ages and fitness levels. On a seven-night Alaska cruise, you’ll explore Alaska’s “greatest hits”, including scenic cruising, marvelling at Hubbard Glacier and spotting beavers and bears. Animal Planet and Discovery Channel-themed shore excursions, such as the Mendenhall Glacier and Whale Quest tour, are educational and make the most of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife. In the evenings, enjoy a meal together in the main dining room, then snuggle under a blanket and catch a movie under the stars while you nibble on complimentary popcorn. From $720pp. princess.com.au

The relaxed dining room aboard Celebrity Cruises. Photo / Supplied

Celebrity Cruises | Italian Riviera and France

Celebrity Reflection has a laid-back yet sophisticated onboard atmosphere that appeals to all ages, but it’s a particularly good choice if you’re travelling with tweens and teens who like feeling grown-up. This nine-night sailing from Barcelona to Rome is also a crowd-pleaser with an overnight stay in La Spezia, the port closest to Pisa, so you can take a day trip and snap that classic photo of your family “holding up” the world’s most famous leaning tower.

The fun doesn’t stop on this port-intensive cruise, as you’ll also get to hit the beach in Nice, stroll through lavender fields in Provence and go in search of the world’s best pizza in Naples. On board the ship, signature restaurants such as Sushi on Five and the concept restaurant Le Petit Chef, which uses 3D table art to bring dishes to life, are ideally suited to kids (and adults) who enjoy delicious food and a fun night out. From $1830 pp. celebritycruises.com

Uniworld | Splendours of Egypt and The Nile

Explore the wonders of Egypt on a 12-night Uniworld Generations cruise that’s especially for families and takes in all the highlights, from the Temple of Luxor to the Valley of the Kings. On these special multigenerational cruises, family hosts share their country with children and their parents, and there’s a Generations activities programme to connect you with the history, culture and people of Egypt. Think hands-on craft workshops with an Egyptian theme, language classes and a family-friendly football match with a team of local kids.

While it’s great spending time together, this cruise also allows for time apart, with activities like a Young Travellers’ Table on some nights so your kids can hang out with their new friends and grown-ups get to spend time together as well. From $10,320pp. uniworld.com

Captain Cook Cruises | Northern Yasawa Islands Package

Combine a tropical island holiday with a small ship, friendly crew, fun for your kids and some adults-only time for you and you’ve got a multigenerational cruise to remember. Any of the three- to seven-night cruises to the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands should be a hit with your crew. However, it’s hard to go past Captain Cook’s cruise-tour package that combines a two-night stay at the Radisson Resort in Denarau with a four-night cruise that ventures beyond the usual tourist hotspots and explores Fiji’s remote northern islands from Naviti to Yasawa. Meals, transfers, glass bottom boat tours, snorkelling adventures and other activities such as visits to local schools and villages are also included in your fare. All you have to do is soak up the sun and have fun together. From $565pp. captaincookcruisesfiji.com

European Waterways has family-friendly sailing adventures. Photo / Supplied

European Waterways | Scotland River Cruise

With its crowd-pleasing mix of dramatic scenery, myths and legends, atmospheric castles and hearty food, Scotland is a top choice for a multigenerational cruise holiday on board a luxury barge. Keep an eye out for one of the world’s most famous mythical creatures at Loch Ness, or soak in the hot tub as a group as you sail down the Caledonian Canal on this family-friendly Scottish boat. This six-night all-inclusive journey also offers the opportunity to visit castles like Cawdor with its colourful gardens, watch a falconry demonstration and ride the steam train from the Harry Potter movies.

Got six or more in your group? Chartering the barge comes with a 1:1 staff ratio, the option to customise your itinerary and a private cabin for every family member. From $45,000 for the entire barge. europeanwaterways.com

Norwegian Cruise Line | Iceland and Norway to London

Three of Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest ships have the fastest slides at sea and are topped with multideck racetracks where older kids and adults can drive go-karts high above the ocean and younger kids can ride as passengers. On this nine-night cruise on Norwegian Prima, you’ll get to do it all, plus you’ll experience Iceland’s cascading waterfalls, pristine landscapes and wildlife on your way from Reykjavik to London.

There’s an impressive choice of cabins on board, including interconnecting and family staterooms that can be combined to create a larger space. Studio cabins for solo sailors are also available if some family members would prefer not to share. Dining ranges from classy a la carte restaurants to the Indulge Food Hall, which has almost a dozen different food outlets. From $3100pp. ncl.com.au

National Geographic | Wild Galapagos Escape

There’s no need to juggle your dates with this trip as every Wild Galapagos Escape departure is family-friendly, with naturalists and Galapagos experts who love sharing this natural wonderland with travellers of all ages. Grab the kids and join your guides for educational Zodiac adventures and kayak trips that get close to the region’s famous wildlife in an environmentally sensitive way. If you’re lucky, you might even go snorkelling with playful seals.

Other highlights include spotting flocks of flamingos on Isla Rabida, marine iguanas on Isla Fernandina and cormorants and penguins on Isla Isabela. You’ll also visit a National Geographic-sponsored breeding facility for endangered Galapagos giant tortoises, where you’ll meet the scientists and then go and see tortoises in the wild. From $17,000pp. natgeoexpeditions.com.au

The North Star viewing capsule takes you up for 360 views. Photo / Supplied

Royal Caribbean | Queensland Cruise

On this seven-night round-trip cruise from Brisbane on Quantum of the Seas, you can take in the tropical scenery and visit popular ports like Airlie Beach and Cairns. The fun never stops with shore excursions such as snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef and exploring the Daintree Rainforest and onboard activities such as a FlowRider surfing simulator, dodgem cars, and iFly skydiving. All these things, even skydiving, are suitable for most ages and abilities.

For something less adventurous, your family can ride the ship’s North Star viewing capsule and enjoy 360-degree views while you’re 100 metres above the ocean. Quantum of the Seas has more than a dozen different dining options, from hot dogs with the lot to Italian dishes at celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant and an interactive dining restaurant, Wonderland, that combines the whimsy of Alice in Wonderland with fabulous food. From $1055pp. royalcaribbean.co.nz

Disney Cruise Line | Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Whether you’re travelling with a little princess, a teen in search of adventure or a kid who’s obsessed with Marvel movies, you’ll find activities to suit them all on a Disney cruise. On a three-night round-trip cruise from Port Canaveral, there are themed dinners, character meet-and-greets, movie marathons and more, from Frozen’s magical castles to the space action of the Star Wars films and infinity and beyond. Longer itineraries are available as well.

If you and your partner want a break from all the kid-friendly excitement, there are adults-only areas and restaurants too. Adults can even enjoy a cocktail at the immersive Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge bar that “looks out” on to a galaxy. On the new Disney Wish, there’s a Mickey-themed AquaMouse water coaster and a kids’ club with a Marvel Super Hero Academy, Star Wars-themed Cargo Bay and Disney princess-themed activities. From $1860pp. disneycruise.disney.go.com