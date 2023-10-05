A man was rescued from a capsized yacht, 10 hours north of Nomea, by crew of Carnival Cruise ship Pacific Explorer. Photo / Daniel Logan, Facebook

A Kiwi cruise ship homeported out of Auckland has made a second mayday rescue, in as many sailings.

The Pacific Explorer was involved in a mayday rescue overnight, en route from New Caledonia to Vanuatu.

The cruise ship responded to a distress call 10 hours north of Noumea, on Thursday night, as the closest ship in the area.

Passengers say they encountered a capsized small ship, with a single sailor on the hull.

The captain Alan Nixon announced last night, at around 8:45pm, that the Pacific Explorer had “altered course in a northwesterly direction and is responding to a mayday call received by the Noumea MRCC”.

Passengers were told that other ships were responding and that they would only resume course for Lifou if another vessel was better suited to respond.

Maritime law says the closest ship must respond in emergency.

Operators Carnival Australia said they were aware of an incident.

This is the emergency response is the second attended by the Pacific-based cruise liner in as many weeks.

On Sunday 24 September, passengers sailing from Auckland were told that they were diverting to a distress signal of a New Zealand-registerd pleasure yacht, south of Fiji.

One crewmember of the 12-metre sailing ship the Second Life, 73-year-old Clive Nothling of Russell, was killed by the boom of the small vessel. Two other people were rescued, by the Fijian Navy and crew of the Carnival Australia cruise liner.

Carnival thanked the captain and the ship’s crew “for their immense efforts in very poor conditions, as well as our guests onboard for their understanding,” following the rescue.













