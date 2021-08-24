Planning for paradise: the best of Southern Thailand

Big Buddha, Phuket / Getty Images.

The tropical sun-kissed coast and islands in the south of Thailand often seem like a utopian vision made real, making this part of the world a most heavenly prospect when it comes time to head offshore.

Whether on the west-facing Andaman Sea, or east-facing Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand with its famed soft white sands, translucent seas, lush jungle backdrops and signature hospitality, has long offered travellers a banquet of unforgettable holiday memories. And, blessedly, new memories may not be too far off for vaccinated travellers when NZ borders open and we are able to travel again. (Check out Rediscover Thailand: 7+7 Initiatives" breakout box for details of Thailand's international travel initiatives, namely Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programmes, and what they entail.) If you're a sun-worshipper, foodie, scuba diver, rock climber or sunset cocktail-lover, there's a perfect spot waiting just for you when the time comes. Here's some of the best to add to the itinerary while we wait.

PHUKET

The island of Phuket, Thailand's largest, is nestled in balmy Andaman Sea waters. The Pearl of the Andaman, as it is known, has many attractions vying for your attention - beach life being an obvious one. Patong, Kata and Karon beaches are all popular choices. When you're ready to ditch the togs, head to Phuket Town on the southeastern coast to admire the Chinese and Portuguese influences on the architecture. And don't leave the island without trekking up to get closer to the Phuket Big Buddha, a spectacular sight, sitting 45 metres tall. The beautiful temple of Wat Chalong is also a cultural wonder. If it's nature and wildlife you're interested in, at Gibbon Rehabilitation Center you can see first-hand the good work being done to rescue and protect these creatures. There's also a fantastic day out waiting to be explored at Baan Suan Pakkudthong, a 1.5-acre organic farm, situated on a hill just half an hour from Patong Beach where visitors can enjoy a farm tour, help to gather some fresh vegetables to cook a typical farm lunch and learn to make local Portuguese-influenced desserts. Another culturally rewarding way to get among the locals is to visit one of the nine villages involved in the Baan Bang Rong Community in nearby Pa Klok sub-district. Visitors can see how villagers make living out of the natural environment and take part in hosted activities.

Ko Samui. Photo / Supplied.

KO SAMUI

Over on the east coast, sitting in the Gulf of Thailand, palm-fringed Samui island is the second largest of the nation. The three kilometres of white sand of Chaweng Beach understandably pulls the crowds, which is also known for its sophisticated dining and cocktail bars. Lamai Beach has a more relaxed atmosphere but still with many amenities to choose from including laid-back beach bars and street eats. Bophut Beach, on Samui's north coast, is famed for its Fisherman's Village, which still has its old wooden shophouses and narrow alleys running between them, from its time as a thriving fishing community. Don't skip at least a day trip to see some of Ang Thong National Marine Park. This pristine group of 42 islands has a rich biodiversity and you can spend the day exploring limestone mountains, thick jungles, waterfalls, hidden coves and lakes on a protected area of more than 100sqkm of land and sea.

Ko Tao. Photo /Supplied

KO PHANGAN AND KO TAO

The land of coconut trees is what Ko Phangan is known as, for obvious reasons. This tropical paradise, with about a 40-kilometre perimeter, is the perfect place to do some beach-hopping. Rent a motorbike and find your favourite. For many, that would be Bottle Beach on the northern tip of the island, best reached by boat taxi due to its remote location. This secluded patch has just a clutch of resorts, crystal clear waters and powdery white sands. For something a little more active, Phangan has some lovely waterfalls which you can hike to, such as Than Sadet, one of the most scenic waterfalls of the island. And food lovers will definitely want to do the rounds at Thong Sala Night Market (or Phanthip market as it's known locally).

The divers' paradise of Ko Tao (translated as Turtle Island) is also part of the Chumphon Archipelago. In the surrounding waters you can find green and hawksbill turtles and beautiful coral reefs are teeming with marine life just a few metres offshore.

It goes without saying that conserving these precious islands is of the utmost importance; if you're interested in finding out more about how it is being done, then a tour of the Ban's Conservation Learning Center in Ko Tao is a must. Initiatives include a waste-separation plant, a dedicated composting area and a wastewater treatment plant. Regular workshops, too, demonstrate simple crafts to help people learn how to reuse waste, including making candles and liquid soap from recyclables.

Ban's Conservation Learning Center, Ko Tao. Photo / Supplied Ko Tao.

PHANG NGA

If you've seen the 1974 James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun, Khao Phing Kan (more commonly known now as James Bond Island), in the gorgeous Phang Nga Bay, will seem pretty familiar. Even if you haven't seen the movie, it's likely you still would've come across images of the limestone karst towers this area is famed for. It's an amazing feat of nature and just one of the allures of the Phang Nga province, on Thailand's Andaman Coast. Divers and snorkellers will want to head straight for the Similan and Surin Islands for some superlative dive sites. To get off the beaten path, those with a penchant for seclusion and picture-perfect beaches should head to Ko Yao Noi; hire a scooter, rent a kayak or just revel in the tranquillity of the Ko Yao group of islands. Be sure to also check out the three beautiful islets of Ko Pha, accessible only during low tides when they emerge as a single one-square-kilometer island. Dubbed the "Maldives of Thailand", you'll soon see why as you witness its crystal clear sea and white sand beaches.

Railay Beach, Krabi. Photo / Supplied

KRABI

As neighbour to Phang Nga province, Krabi shares the distinguishing feature of towering limestone karsts. Which makes it an excellent choice for those looking for a bit of adventure in the form of rock climbing. It's become somewhat of a magnet for enthusiasts of this ilk and among the cliffs and karsts of Railay Beach, which is only accessible by boat, you can take your pick of upwards of 600 routes accessible from the shore.

Krabi also shot to fame as the location of The Beach, located at Maya Bay on the Phi Phi island group. But there are quite a few beaches here ready to divert your attention, including the stunning miles-long ones of charming Ko Lanta.

Back on the mainland, near laid-back Krabi Town, be sure to put Wat Tham Sua (Tiger Cave) on the agenda. This temple complex is a maze of natural caves surrounded by jungle at the foot of an impressive cliff.



REDISCOVER THAILAND : 7+7 INITIATIVES

Thailand has reopened to fully vaccinated international travellers from a list of approved countries without 14-day quarantine requirements starting from Phuket from 1 July this year under the Phuket Sandbox programme, followed by Surat Thani's Ko Samui, Ko Phangan, and Ko Tao under the Samui Plus programme. Starting from 16 August 2021, the "Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension" programme allows tourists to reduce the mandatory stay in Phuket from 14 to 7 days, after which another 7 nights can be spent in Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, or Railay), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak or Ko Yao), or Surat Thani (Samui Plus programme – Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao).

As always, travellers should stay updated on any travel requirements and always check websites so as to adhere to any local closures or restricted access to communities. Follow hygiene protocols and respect safety procedures enacted by places you visit. New Zealand government's current international travel advisory is that Kiwis should not travel overseas at this time. However, plans have been announced to work towards opening up our borders next year. For more information, go to covid19.govt.nz