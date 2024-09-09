Home / New Zealand

The extraordinary life of a Kiwi who was accused of killing his wife

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
18 mins to read
  • A Kiwi man with multiple identities has lost a civil trial where he was accused of murdering his wife so he could cash in on multiple insurance policies.
  • Born Alex Lang of Takapuna, the former Westlake Boys student was known as Donald McPherson to Paula’s family, who say it’s a “huge relief” to know her sister’s suspected killer would not benefit from any of her 14 insurance policies.
  • Journalist David Fisher studied the evidence and interviewed witnesses for this 2022 investigation, updated and republished now as he has been found to have unlawfully killed UK heiress wife Paula Leeson.

Have you seen Alex Lang? Or Donald McPherson, as he was known when he stood trial in an English courtroom for the murder of his wife, Paula Leeson.

Paula's brother Neville Leeson wants to know

