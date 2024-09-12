It covers areas such as predicted population growth over the coming decades, the financial cost of road closures to the local economy, public transport usage and reveals how almost half the region’s state highway network has “major deficiencies”.
“With the increase in vehicles on our roads and the increased kilometres travelled around the region, road deaths and serious injuries have generally increased over the last five years, which is consistent with a concerning national trend,” the council report said.
Four major trends appeared amongst the identified causes in the data on serious crashes: speed; alcohol; lack of restraints; and distractions.
The document added that “generally, there is more than one casual factor attributed to a crash”.
“Unfortunately, those killed or seriously injured while not wearing seatbelts tended to be younger [15-34 years] and were more likely to be males.”
The report also said the Wairoa district was “disproportionally represented” across a range of risk factors.
“Ongoing interventions, enforcement, and driver education and awareness-raising initiatives will be required to enable material behaviour change.”
Under a metric created by the Ministry of Transport – which calculated the cost of a death at $4.916 million and a serious injury at $923,000 – deaths and serious road injuries across Hawke’s Bay cost $744.7m between 2018-2022.
“The social cost ... includes the costs to individuals, as well as the costs on the health system and costs due to delays in the network. It reflects the permanent and profound devastation that road trauma has on loved ones, families, workplaces, and communities.
“If these costs were avoided through a drastic reduction in [serious crash deaths and injuries] the saving could be invested in other parts of society.”