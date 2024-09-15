The old wives’ tales optometrists agree with – and the ones they don’t

How eating carrots and drinking coffee really affects eye health

Can carrots give you night vision, or will over-consumption just make your skin slightly orange? Specsavers optometrists David Aldridge says while you might not suddenly have superhuman night vision, there’s no harm in chowing down on a few extra carrot sticks.

“While you’re not going to develop the same kind of night vision your cat might have, eating carrots will help keep your eyes healthy,” Aldridge said.

“Beta-carotene converts to vitamin A, promoting a healthy cornea and lubricated eyes, potentially reducing AMD-related vision loss.”

Vitamins and minerals aren’t just good for your body, they also keep your eyes healthy. Vitamins E and C, as well as beta-carotene – found in carrots – can significantly impact eye health by reducing the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

It is essential to take measures to prevent AMD, as it can often progress without a person experiencing obvious symptoms.

The good news is that you don’t have to rush out and buy these vitamins, as they are found in a large range of healthy foods.

“Vitamin E, found in foods such as sunflower seeds, almonds, spinach, avocado, and salmon, have been linked to lowering the risk of cataracts and AMD,” says Specsavers optometrist David Aldridge.

“Meanwhile, vitamin C improves and preserves visual acuity, reduces the risk of cataracts, and may even slow AMD progression. Citrus fruits, broccoli, peppers, and brussels sprouts are excellent sources of this essential nutrient.”

These foods offer fantastic nutrients to add to your daily diet, however, some foods can harm the health of your eyes and should be consumed in moderation.

It won’t come as a shock that foods that are high in sugar and salt, saturated and trans fats, alcohol, and caffeine can be damaging to eye health.

“Diets high in sugar can increase the risk of developing diabetes, which can lead to diabetic retinopathy and vision loss, whereas high-sodium food can lead to hypertension, causing damage to the blood vessels in the retina and affecting vision,” says Aldridge.

Consuming large amounts of caffeine can lead to dry eye syndrome and exacerbate existing eye conditions. But it’s not all bad – moderate consumption may have some protective benefits.

The best thing to do to protect your eye health is to maintain a healthy, balanced diet – as well as commit to eye check-ups every two years or sooner if you notice any changes. At Specsavers, optometrists across the country use advanced OCT technology at their clinics to help catch potential eye conditions in their earliest stages.

“Using hospital-grade technology, such as the OCT which takes a 3D scan of the back of the eye, can help detect potentially sight-threatening conditions at an early stage,” says Aldridge.

At Specsavers, your care is our business. Find your local Specsavers store and book your appointment here.