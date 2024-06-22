The PanPacific in Singapore is one of the world's most family-friendly hotels. Photo / Pan Pacific Singapore

There was a time, pre-kids, when holidays dripped with luxurious extras. The good news is they still can at these seven lavish (and family-friendly) hotels and resorts, writes Clio Woods.

When it comes time for the Big Family Holiday, we hope to embark on the trip of a lifetime to relax, take a well-earned break, soak up some culture, eat delicious food and keep the kids entertained. It’s often hard to get more than three out of five of those things right. Here, Clio Wood finds some lesser-known hotels and resorts that guarantee you’ll improve your odds.

Cap Maison, St Lucia

Tick an item off the bucket list by arriving in style via helicopter against the backdrop of St Lucia’s spectacular twin peaks, the Pitons, to start your stay at the clifftop white wooden estate of Cap Maison. Cap Maison’s breezy villas overlooking the glittering Caribbean sea will keep everyone cool in the 30C heat, while their family-friendly activity list includes a mud bath trip, horse-riding on the beach, and a zipline through the rainforest. Private pools for each villa as well full kitchen and living room mean you won’t have to venture far - perfect for working around younger kids’ schedules. The beach has a shallow shelf, great for toddlers, and a full watersports centre (think Hobie Cats, windsurfing, kayaking, snorkelling) which will keep teens occupied too.

Ocean view villas from US$1335 ($2160) per night, villa only; up to two kids under 12 stay and eat free. Helicopter arrivals included for stays of five nights or more.

capmaison.com.

Nanuku Resort, Fiji

Forget water parks, Nanuku resort on the magical Pacific island of Fiji offers a real-life lazy river experience as you tube down Navua River. This excursion, along with fire-walking ceremonies, Fijian arts and crafts lessons, and a kokoda and bamboo cooking workshop showcase island culture for the whole family. What’s more, guests under 6 years old get a nanny to accompany them to the wide range of children’s activities that take place throughout the day - and kids over 6 can pair up with a dedicated buddy, too. Meanwhile, parents can relax on the glorious white beaches, by the pool, or partake in one of the many wellness activities and massages available.

Two-bedroom garden villa from FJ$2700 ($1950) per night, bed and breakfast.

nanukuresort.com.

At Fiji's Nanuku Resort, kids are well-catered-for.

Alpenrose, Austria

The hills are alive with the sound of happy families: going against the crowds, the European summer season is a great time to visit the snow-capped Alps, and Alpenrose is the perfect place to base yourselves. Located in the heart of the Austrian state of Tyrol, Alpenrose has everything you could possibly want for your family break, ages notwithstanding. There are the three kids clubs and two different family-friendly pools, naturally, but also a basketball court, full soft play area, craft room, bouncy castle and theatre. Active families will love the surrounding mountain landscape, and the well-equipped gym, studio classes, spa and thermal suite are there for adults when you’re done. All stays are all-inclusive.

Family room with internal kids’ bedroom from €650 ($1137) for two adults and two children, all-inclusive.

hotelalpenrose.at/en.

Pan Pacific, Singapore

Once you’re tired out after visiting Singapore’s numerous kid-friendly museums, amusement parks and famous gardens, retire to the Pan Pacific’s Urban Jungle Suite. For those who just can’t leave the fun in the kids’ club downstairs, the Urban Jungle Suite brings the fun to your room. Set up with treehouse bunk beds, mini-tables, crafts, games and a tipi, this room is a kid’s haven - but don’t worry, there’s a zen luxury room for parents attached too. Booking the suite also gives you access to your personal urban jungle cabana by the pool and free entry to Kidztopia, Singapore’s largest indoor playground.

Two-bedroom Urban Jungle Suite from SG$1080 ($1295) per night, bed and breakfast.

panpacific.com.

Pan Pacific’s Urban Jungle Suite brings kid-friendly fun to your hotel room. Photo / Pan Pacific Singapore

Four Seasons Langkawi, Malaysia

For budding naturalists, the Four Seasons on Langkawi Island is the ultimate destination, where resident naturalists will take you on a tour of the resort’s ecosystem or show young learners around the on-site Geopark Discovery Centre. While at the Lutong Kids’ Club (ages 4-12 years), activities include touring the mangroves on a boating expedition, archery, rock-climbing and kite-flying. There are even complimentary iced treats by the pool and under-5s eat free, as well as all the luxury interiors and wellbeing facilities you’d expect from Four Seasons.

Upper-floor garden view pavilion room for up to two adults and two children, from RM2,641.20 ($913) per night, bed and breakfast.

fourseasons.com/langkawi.

Babylonstoren, South Africa

A wine estate isn’t the first place you’d think of to take the family, but South Africa’s Babylonstoren is the destination for food and wine-buff parents. As well as vines, the estate has its own farm (the donkeys live opposite the farm shop) and children are welcome (encouraged!) to collect eggs, feed the animals and pick fruit and vegetables for the breakfast table - the definition of farm to fork. There’s also the opportunity to make bread alongside the Babylonstoren bakers, get lost on a scavenger hunt, and miles of gardens to explore on foot or by bike - kids’ bikes are available too. More watery adventures await at the very special infinity pool or when swimming or rowing on the dam lake. Bliss.

Two-bedroom cottage R23000 ($2025) per night for three people; R24500 ($2189) for four people, bed and breakfast.

babylonstoren.com.

Beaverbrook Estate, UK

Named after the celebrated publisher and politician Lord Beaverbrook, whose former home this is, Beaverbrook is a haven for adults and kids alike. The Sharky and George kids’ club, open during weekends and school holidays, is based in a treehouse in the woods and welcomes kids aged between 5-12 with a wide range of activities, while teens can hang out in the “chill zone” situated in a former shipping container. With both indoor and outdoor pools, a padel court, play areas on the grounds and croquet lawns as well as a cinema club, there’s plenty to keep everyone amused, plus a very chic spa for some grown-up relaxation time.

Deluxe room with additional bunk beds in “The Village” from £930 ($1926) per night for up to two adults and two children, bed and breakfast.

beaverbrook.co.uk.