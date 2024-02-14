Eight of the most romantic cruises for couples. Photo / Getty Images

Feeling in the mood for love? These are the best cruise lines for your Valentines, writes Tiana Templeman.

Ramp up the romance and enjoy the following activities with someone special on your next cruise, from couples’ spa treatments and intimate dinners for two to renewing your wedding vows.

Get inked with matching tattoos

Nothing says “I love you” (always and forever) like matching tattoos, and you can get them at sea! Every Virgin Voyages ship has a Squid Ink tattoo parlour and a team of experienced tattooists who can help you create the perfect body art to celebrate your love. Choose a design before you set sail, or sit down with your partner and browse Squid Ink’s “look books” on the ship for inspiration. If you enjoy swimming and fun in the sun, book your appointment for the last sea day, as tattoos aren’t meant to be exposed to sunlight or get wet for a few days after they’re done.

virginvoyages.com

Romantic nights out minus your six-month-old chaperone

If you’re a couple with a baby and want some quality time together, there’s nothing more romantic than an on-board nursery that takes children from 6 months old. Disney Cruises doesn’t just have the “It’s a Small World Nursery” for babies, it’s also got loads of adults-only venues, from a private pool deck to multiple 18+ bars and a high-end specialty restaurant that’s perfect for date night. Or, since you’re probably up early most days, why not opt for the multi-course brunch instead? Reserve your nursery sessions early as there are limited spots available, and they book out – fast!

disneycruise.disney.go.com

Disney Cruises offers an onboard nursery for babies as young as six months, making it possible for parents to have quality time together while cruising. Photo / Disney Cruises

Renew your wedding vows with Oceania Cruises

Imagine a backdrop of shimmering blue sea with a Greek or Pacific Island nearby and the sound of a string quartet in the air. It’s the perfect day to celebrate your love and ongoing commitment to each other aboard an Oceania Cruises vessel with their Vow Renewal and Anniversary package. The package costs US$250 and includes a 20-minute ceremony with the captain or another senior officer, flowers, a bottle of Champagne and a personalised cake. Capping off the experience is a reservation for two in a specialty restaurant, and chocolates and turndown treats awaiting you in your cabin that night.

oceaniacruises.com.au

Run away and join the (saucy) circus

Let the show begin with lots of added spice and some Champagne up front. If you love live theatre, performance artists and risque fun, a seat at the Black Circus Theatre aboard one of P&O Cruises’ ships to see a show like Purple Rabbit or Blanc de Blanc Uncorked is for you. General-seating tickets are available, but it’s worth splurging on the VIP experience that comes with front-row seats and a bottle of Champagne. These strictly 18+ shows will add some saucy sparkle to your evening, and a unique and memorable couples’ experience is guaranteed.

pocruises.co.nz

P&O Cruises' ships feature the Black Circus Theatre, where adults can enjoy risque shows like Purple Rabbit or Blanc de Blanc Uncorked. Photo / P&O Cruises

The ultimate balcony dining experience

All you need is a balcony and a few extra dollars to enjoy the Ultimate Balcony Dining experience on Princess Cruises’ ships. Along with ocean views and (hopefully) a stunning sunset, your balcony will be set up with a table for two with a flameless flickering candle, crafted cocktails, fresh flowers and a half bottle of Champagne. During dinner, you’ll be served a deluxe four-course meal course by course, from a menu featuring choices like a lobster tail or steak. With your own waitstaff to attend to you, you’ll feel very special and very full (but hopefully not too full for dessert).

princesscruises.com

All you need is a balcony and a few extra dollars to enjoy the Ultimate Balcony Dining experience on Princess Cruises’ ships. Photo / Princess Cruises

Spend the day in a spa with the same view as the captain

Pampering yourselves with a couples’ spa treatment is always a good idea, but the spa on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge takes this to the next level with its Sea Thermal Suite. Here you’ll find a hammam, rainfall room, crystalarium, salt room, steam room, infrared sauna, float room with swing seats, and a row of heated lounges that share the same view the captain has from the bridge below the spa. AquaClass cabins offer the ultimate spa experience, as these staterooms include unlimited access to all the facilities in the Sea Thermal Suite for your entire cruise, including in the evening for sunset.

celebritycruises.com

Find romance in Tahiti with Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises has a private island in Tahiti designed to make couples’ romantic holiday dreams come true, with soft sand lapped by crystal-clear water, swaying palm trees, a private bar, over-water massages, and plenty of secluded spots to swim, snorkel or laze by the beach. If you would prefer a romantic tour, the sunset outrigger canoe trip in Bora Bora, which comes with a ukulele-playing captain and Champagne for toasting your love, is sure to be a hit.

pgcruises.com

Soak in your personal balcony spa tub at sea

Watch the world sail by from the comfort of a spa tub on your balcony with Champagne in hand in Holland America Cruises’ Pinnacle Suite. And there’s plenty more indulgence and romance to be had for those who are lucky enough to be staying in their ship’s top suite. Other benefits include complimentary laundry, a fully stocked minibar, fresh flowers daily, and a personal concierge to help organise your restaurant bookings, shore excursions, theatre seating and more.

hollandamerica.com