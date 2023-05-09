Giada De Laurentiis, celebrity chef and godmother to Vista, christens the line’s first ship in more than a decade.

Herald Travel editor Stephanie Holmes reports on what it is like on board the world’s newest cruise ship.

It was christened in a glittering portside gala ceremony in Malta on Monday night (Tuesday morning NZ time), with celebrity guest appearances, an impressive fireworks display and a cocktail party where guests danced into the night.

Oceania Vista is the first new ship for Oceania Cruises in more than a decade, and the first in the company’s new Allura Class of vessels. It’s an auspicious year the launch – the company is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Oceania Cruises officially took delivery of Vista last week at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Genoa, Italy, sailing on to Rome’s Civitavecchia to welcome 1200 guests for an inaugural voyage around the Mediterranean.

Joining the cruise, and performing naming ceremony duties yesterday, was the ship’s godmother, Italian-American Emmy-award-winning celebrity chef Giada di Laurentiis.

“I am so honoured to have been chosen as godmother of this incredible new ship and be a part of this glorious night in Malta,” said De Laurentiis. “Vista is truly a dream ship.”

After Vista was officially named, with the traditional breaking of a Champagne bottle on the ship’s hull, Grammy- and Emmy-award-winning musician Harry Connick jnr took to the stage for an exclusive performance with his band.

The ceremony also served as a farewell for Oceania’s founder, Frank J Del Rio, who this year announced his retirement from the role of Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings president and chief executive. He is to be succeeded by Harry Sommer, currently president and chief executive of the NCL Holdings’ Norwegian Cruise Line.

Both have been sailing on Vista’s inaugural journey and, with Del Rio’s son, Frank A Del Rio - president of Oceania Cruises - thanked all those who have been involved in the launch. In emotional speeches, the trio acknowledged the time, hard work and commitment it has taken to get the Oceania Cruises brand to where it is today.

“We have been eagerly awaiting this historic day as we christen our first new ship in more than 10 years and pave the way for an exciting future,” Frank A Del Rio said.

“We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have worked tirelessly to bring us to Vista’s grand debut.”

The stately cabin aboard the Oceania Vista.

Vista’s inaugural sailing is visiting Malta, Naples, Sardinia and Corsica, before returning to Rome on Saturday.

It’s a lavish affair, with guests treated to cocktail parties, indulgent brunches laden with lobster, caviar, oysters and exceptional gourmet experiences, special shore excursions, and appearances from de Laurentiis, fellow American celebrity chef Sarah Moulton, and others.

On completion of this inaugural journey, Vista will sail her maiden voyage on May 13 from Rome to Venice before a sold-out summer in the Mediterranean.

Later in the year, she’ll sail to Canada and New England before a series of winter itineraries in Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean from her homeport of Miami.