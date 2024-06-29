While his reasons for visiting Disneyland were vastly different from mine, they resonated deeply. I, too, found unexpected happiness at this magical place.

At 25, I had never set foot in Disneyland, nor had I ever been to the United States before my trip in April. Naturally, I had built up a picture of the place based on American films and TV shows.

Bonnie Jansen in front of the Disneyland castle.

Rarely do experiences exceed your expectations, especially when you hold something in such high regard as I did with Walt Disney and its many brands. But stepping into California Adventure Park, the newer of the neighbouring Los Angeles parks, with my iconic Mickey Mouse ears on, I was immediately in awe.

I knew Americans typically supersize everything but seeing it in person was beyond impressive. It was a “you have to see it to believe it” moment, proven when I immediately FaceTimed my Disney-mad sisters to share the experience. They couldn’t match my excitement.

It was the colours, the lights, the rides, the sounds – everything was excessively grand yet impressively detailed. I was buzzing with anticipation for the week ahead: five days, two theme parks, more than 60 rides, larger-than-life American food and Disney icons.

The parks’ streets were spotless, the cast members (staff) were welcoming and everyone was happy. There was no pushing in lines, running or disruptive behaviour from anyone. Everyone was at peace.

Bonnie Jansen in Cars Land at California Adventure. Photo / Supplied.

I must admit that, before leaving for this trip, I was too scared to reveal to my co-workers and friends that I hate rollercoasters. It wasn’t so much a fear of heights but the motion sickness, the upside-downs and questioning “How secure is this?” But I couldn’t go all the way to the world’s most famous theme park and not try every ride, could I?

I took it easy the first few days, exploring both parks with rides like The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, Soarin’ Around the World and Pirates of the Caribbean. The plan was to build up my confidence for the bigger attractions like the Incredicoaster, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

After a few days of scoping out both parks’ popular attractions, rides, stores and eateries, my group and I went to the Disneyland Hotel’s Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar for dinner. Who would have thought a hotel restaurant was a must-visit attraction?

As orders were placed, a thundering Hawaiian soundtrack would play out across the dim bar. Guests would cheer and the bar staff would spray water across the room to imitate a storm. The staff also played pranks on guests, randomly lowering barstools while people ate.

It was both the worst and most perfect dinner before facing those daunting attractions I had been putting off. My big plate of teriyaki beef and mac ‘n’ cheese dinner didn’t sit comfortably in my stomach but the cocktails gave me the courage I needed.

The time had come. I was up a couple of flights in the Incredicoaster line and there was no turning back. Sitting in the cart, buckled in and Dash’s voice from The Incredibles beginning the countdown. Before I knew it, I was off. For three intense minutes, I screamed, smiled, cried and laughed, eyes closed, gripping the handrail for dear life. Then it was over.

Bonnie Jansen on the Incredicoaster at California Adventure. Photo / Supplied.

“What did I just do and why did I love it so much?” I thought as I exited the ride and looked for the photo snapped of me midway through. With a newfound passion for the thrill, I hurried off to the Guardians of the Galaxy tower-of-terror-style ride, followed by the Star Wars multiple-ride system attraction the next day.

Disneyland’s Lightning Lane and Genie+ is well worth the investment – especially for a tourist like me who doesn’t have the luxury of being there every other weekend. Starting at US$30 a day, you can enjoy the convenience of spending less time waiting in lines with quicker entry to select attractions.

Genie+ also includes a Photo Pass, allowing you to make use of the many pop-up Disneyland photographers so you don’t have to be that person constantly asking strangers to snap a picture for you.

You never truly realise the positive impact Disney had on your childhood until you encounter the characters in person. The flurry of familiar faces, vibrant colours and lively personalities welcoming you with open arms evokes an unparalleled warmth, reawakening the child within you.

I had the incredible opportunity to visit Disneyland Resort during Pixar Fest, increasing my chances of encountering my favourite characters.

While I was eagerly anticipating seeing the characters in the flesh, I didn’t expect to be so starstruck when meeting the likes of Mickey and Minnie, Woody and Buzz, and Carl Fredricksen with Dug.

I was a complete fangirl and found myself selfishly vying for the characters’ attention over the children around me.

Mickey Mouse and Bonnie Jansen at Disneyland Resort. Photo / Supplied

California Adventure’s light show and Disneyland’s fireworks display are made for those who especially love a good cry. These spectacles are guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings. The lights combined with an evocative soundtrack stirred up a whirlwind of emotions in me.

"Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” takes guests on an emotional journey of friendship with Pixar pals. Photo / Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

It was during these captivating shows towards the end of my trip that I felt immense happiness, reminiscent of what that man in the Astro Orbitor line was seeking.

I gained a fresh perspective and a newfound appreciation for the intricate details.

I learned a little thrill never hurt anyone and that maybe it’s the child within you who can uncover exactly what you didn’t even know you needed.

For a touch of magic in your search for happiness, look no further than Disneyland Park.

Checklist

DISNEYLAND, ANAHEIM

GETTING THERE

Fly direct from Auckland to Los Angeles with Air New Zealand in about 12 hours, then organise a ground transfer direct from LAX Airport to Disneyland Resort: a journey time of roughly 45 minutes.

DETAILS

disneyland.disney.go.com/destinations/disneyland

airnewzealand.co.nz

The writer was a guest of Disney, arranged by Disney Destinations ANZ.