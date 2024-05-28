Together Forever – A Pixar Night-time Spectacular” returns to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, with all-new scenes during Pixar Fest from April 26-August 4, 2024. Photo / Disneyland Resort

Do you dream of reigniting your happiest childhood memories? When days were full of joy ... and Disney! It’s time for Disneyland’s Pixar Fest, the celebration that will unlock your childhood, writes Bonnie Jansen

You never truly realise the positive impact Disney had on your childhood until you encounter the characters in person.

The flurry of familiar faces, vibrant colours, and lively personalities welcoming you with open arms evokes an unparalleled warmth, reawakening the child within you.

That’s the feeling I had stepping into the magical world of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort.

At the Pixar Pals Playtime Party in Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, guests can get into the groove at a high-energy show, enjoy interactive games or pose at photo locations inspired by Disney and Pixar feature films during Pixar Fest, from April 26 to August 4. Photo / Disneyland Resort

There might be no better time to visit the Californian version of Disneyland than now because the ‘celebration of friendship and beyond’ has returned in full force until August 4. And from first-hand experience, it’s a complete whirlwind of excitement and nostalgia.

Every corner of the resort is adorned with decor that echoes the spirit of beloved Pixar classics. Iconic tales like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles, and newer gems like Coco and Soul immediately capture those imaginations you had growing up.

I didn’t know what to expect witnessing my first ever Disney parade, better yet the debut of Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration at the California Adventure Park – but all I can say is that I was blown away.

The floats and the more than two dozen characters are a spectacle. Woody and Buzz Lightyear and Mike and Sulley, instantly became my best mates again, as the catchy song implanted itself in my brain. As for the hundreds of kids - and adult fans - lining the streets of the park, they too watched with wonder.

Toy Story's Woody featuring in the Pixar-themed Disney Parade. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

The fun never stops at Disneyland – even when the sun sets – especially when you’re visiting during Pixar Fest. The sky comes alive with Together Forever – A Pixar Night-time Spectacular. The nightly, stunning projection includes mesmerising music and fireworks that paint the sky and at special points during the show, Buzz Lightyear soars through the air and Carl Fredricksen’s house from Up floats above Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Standing on Main Street, seeing characters from Elemental and Inside Out light up Walt Disney’s original buildings left me with goosebumps and admittedly a small, happy tear in my eye.

Disney California Adventure Park knows how to put on a show, particularly in contrast with Pixar Fest.

They’ve completely transformed the popular Hollywood Backlot section of the park into a Club Pixar. It offers guests the opportunity to dance the night away to energetic beats or watch a Pixar short at a re-imagined drive-in cinema.

During the day, Fantasyland Theatre becomes the epicentre of excitement with the Pixar Pals Playtime Party, offering interactive shows and activities for the whole family.

During the day at the Hollywood Backlot in Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, guests may encounter Mr Incredible and Mrs Incredible in their original, retro super suits. Photo / Disneyland Resort

Being the foody I am, I was pleased to get my hands on the incredible range of delicious themed food and beverages. Whether it’s the fried bologna sandwich inspired by Up, or the red panda bao thanks to Turning Red, the snacks don’t miss a beat. The sea monster friends parfait, inspired by my favourite recent Pixar movie, Luca, was a personal favourite.

Sea monster friends parfait inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Luca at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland Park. Photo / Disneyland Resort

There are plenty of souvenirs to commemorate the experience and I underestimated how appealing they can be. The Slinky Dog Sipper and the Alien Pizza Planet Truck Popcorn Bucket were among the head-turning favourites as thousands of guests on day one of Pixar Fest rocked the limited merchandise on a lanyard.

Alien Pizza Planet Popcorn Trucks on show at the launch of Pixar Fest 2024. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

Even before indulging in all the material delights, you’ll find joy at Pixar Fest 2024. This event is a heart-warming reminder of the timeless appeal and comfort these stories and characters bring.

Disneyland Resort’s showcase makes it the perfect time for kids of all ages to visit. Be prepared to rekindle forgotten childhood memories or, even better, create new ones that you never imagined possible.

Pixar Fest is a fun-filled celebration of all things Pixar, taking place at both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, on now through August 4, 2024. For more information, see disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/pixar-fest/