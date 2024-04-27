Explore New Zealand's rich and coolest capital this winter. Photo / WellingtonNZ’s Resource Library

New Zealand’s capital is the perfect winter destination. From popular haunts we all know and love to special events for 2024, here’s how you can make the most of a Wellington mini-break

Hailed as the “coolest little capital” of New Zealand, Wellington boasts a vibrant arts scene, stunning natural landscapes, and a welcoming atmosphere that enchants visitors from around the world. During winter, the city transforms into a hub of cosy experiences.

YEAR-ROUND MUST-VISIT SITES

Wellington is an amazing spot for travellers all year round. Although unique events and experiences make winter in the city extra special, you shouldn’t look past the classic must-dos.

Explore Wellington’s museums

Start your Wellington journey with a rich and educational tour of Te Papa Tongarewa: New Zealand’s national museum. It offers an extraordinary introduction to New Zealand’s vast history. The free-entry museum provides an in-depth tour of Aotearoa, including its history, culture and geological origins via multiple exhibitions. Afterwards, extend your museum tour to the capital’s other museums and galleries: Wellington Museum, Pataka Art and Museum, and the City Gallery.

Make like a film buff at Wētā Workshop

Dive into the world of movie magic at Wētā Workshop, the creative powerhouse behind the likes of The Lord of the Rings and Avatar. Film buffs are in for an inspiring trip. Home to the workshop of the five-time Academy Award-winning creative design and special effects company, visitors can immerse themselves in the world of make-believe through the guidance of Wētā Workshop’s experienced technicians. Visitors get to experience the art of movie production, explore behind-the-scenes work from world-famous films, and enjoy a hands-on introduction to sculpting, special effects makeup and leatherwork.

Meet the local birds in Zealandia

Step into a world of wildlife and wilderness at Zealandia – the world’s first fully fenced urban eco-sanctuary located just minutes from downtown Wellington. Zealandia is a fabulous destination for nature lovers, with its picturesque reservoir flush with flora and fauna. Most tours are open year-round, but if you want the perfect winter experience, Zealandia’s Dawn Walks are highly regarded. Enjoy a three-hour, early morning guided tour, with songs of tīeke and hihi to help you start the day. As you watch the sunrise and the changing colours in the sanctuary, you’ll meet multiple bird species and observe their cheerful morning activity while enjoying a hot cup of kawakawa tea. At the end of the tour, pop into Rātā cafe for breakfast.

Take a scenic ride with Wellington Cable Car

Starting from Lambton Quay in the heart of the city, this charming red cable car takes you on a scenic journey to the picturesque Botanic Gardens. Marvel at the breathtaking views of the city as you ascend, including Wellington Harbour and the surrounding hills. At the top, you’ll find the Cable Car Museum, located just beside the Botanic Gardens, where you’ll learn more about the history and engineering behind the city’s longstanding cable cars.

INDOOR ACTIVITIES

Challenge your friends at the bowling alley

Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or just looking for a casual game, the sound of rolling balls and crashing pins creates an exciting atmosphere. Enjoy some friendly competition to warm up a cold winter’s day. Some of the best bowling spots in the city include Bowlrama and The Lanes.

Play games over a hot chocolate

What’s more chill than a day inside with a hot drink and a board game? Whether you’re a board game enthusiast or just looking for something relaxing to do indoors, board game cafes offer the perfect blend of fun and comfort.

There are two popular spots to visit in Wellington for this, including Counter Culture and Caffeinated Dragon. Counter Culture has more than 1000 games to choose from, and you can play as many games as you want in your two-hour booking. Meanwhile, Caffeinated Dragon offers a wide variety of indoor activities, such as role-playing games, miniature figures, paints, dice, and more. Stuck for ideas? Ask for recommendations from the cafe’s in-house game gurus.

Go on a chocolate adventure

Learn all things cocoa, from bean-to-bar at Wellington Chocolate Factory. Join the factory team for a hands-on experience and craft three of your very own chocolate bars at their most popular workshop: the Eva St - Chocolatier Experience! Located at 5 Eva Street, you’ll get to choose from a variety of locally sourced ingredients and create your own unique flavours. With the help of their amazing chocolatiers, you can experiment with a milk or dark chocolate base, and then add other ingredients and flavours to make your bar unique. The workshop includes a 90-minute educational experience in the chocolate factory, as well as chocolate tastings, three take-home bars of your choice, and a delicious cup of hot chocolate.

WHAT’S ON IN WELLINGTON THIS WINTER

Fill your foodie heart at the 2024 Wellington Food Show

Immerse yourself in a world of flavour at the 2024 Wellington Food Show, and sample a diverse range of local and international food and beverages from August 30 to September 1 at the Sky Stadium. From familiar classics to unique artisanal creations, there’s something to delight every taste bus. Experience the iconic Meat Street, where savoury delights await, expand your knowledge at the Spirits Masterclasses and watch chef demonstrations at the NEFF Cooking Theatre.

Visit a local market

Enjoy a selection of winter markets jam-packed with fresh produce, artisanal goods, and unique crafts, all while soaking up the lively ambience and connecting with local vendors.

First up on the list is the Brooklyn Community Market at the Brooklyn Community Centre on June 15. The free-entry market is a hub of local gems, from homemade pickles to fresh produce, to arts and crafts, soaps and eco products.

Happening the same weekend is the Ngaio Village Market: on June 16 at the Ngaio Town Hall, providing a stunning selection of locally crafted products.

Miramar Makers Market will open on July 6 at the Miramar Community Centre. You can find a carefully curated selection of Wellington’s best artisans, showcasing the finest food, drink, art, design, vintage wares and modern crafts.

The well-loved Wellington Botanist Market is coming to Thistle Hall on August 17. Even if you don’t have green fingers, there is something special to be found here. With multiple stalls selling wares such as botanical-themed artwork, cosmetics, skincare, gardening tools and seeds, there’s something to fill everyone’s basket.

Enjoy a winter light show

Experience an enchanting winter adventure at the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā from May 11 to June 9. The iconic Light Cycles is a one-of-a-kind event that combines stunning light installations, immersive soundscapes, and digital art to bring nature’s hidden rhythms to life. Gather your friends, family, or loved ones and bundle up in your warmest winter for a nighttime adventure. The path starts at the East Path of the garden and travels up towards the Lady Norwood Rose Garden. Whether you’re a nature lover, an art enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique and magical evening outdoors, Light Cycles promises to leave you in awe.

Discover a diverse world of food

Immerse yourself in a culinary adventure at Wellington on a Plate, a celebration of the vibrant food scene in New Zealand’s capital city. There is something for every palate, from pop-up eateries and food trucks to fine dining establishments. And the best part is, it happens for the whole month of August.

Extend your gastronomic knowledge via exhibitions from world-class chefs from across the region, and watch as they create unique dishes that push the boundaries of flavour, using locally sourced ingredients to showcase the best of New Zealand’s produce.

The festival offers a variety of culinary events such as cooking classes, food workshops, and tastings, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn from the experts and explore the region’s well-regarded food culture.

