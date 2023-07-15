Queenstown is the top NZ city, according to readers of Travel + Leisure. Photo / 123rf

Travel + Leisure have announced their 28th annual ranking of winners in the World’s Best Awards, with a few New Zealand cities making their way onto one regional list.

The competition asks readers to score various cities in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, based on their sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value. The ranking of the top five cities determined by the survey has now been released.

Queenstown was ranked in second place, while Wellington took out the number five spot.

However, Australia boasted the most wins in the top five for the shared region – Hobart took out the top award in the category, while Sydney and Melbourne were awarded the third and fourth spot, respectively. Each city has its own adventures to offer and an itinerary worth perfecting.

Tasmania has won the top spot in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for the best city in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Photo / Daniel Tran

Hobart, Tasmania

The capital city of Tasmania sits on the River Derwent, cloaked by the shadow of Mt Wellington and is a scenic spot, jam-packed with exciting activities. The region’s proximity to both the water and mountainous heights means it’s easy to escape the big smoke and immerse in the natural world. MONA, the Museum of Old and New Art, is also located a little further up the river and packed with diverse and inspiring exhibitions. The historic waterfront also offers sandstone warehouses and cobblestoned streets, allowing even the lightest of strolls to be the highlight of a trip. There are also local markets that take place along those streets - the Salamanca Market is a must-do.

Queenstown took out the top spot for among the NZ cities. Photo / Mike Scott

Queenstown, New Zealand

From ski fields to jet boating, Queenstown boasts some of the best adrenaline-pumping tourist activities in the country. However, there’s a slower way to tour the region, with scenic winery tours, a bustling dining scene and the historic streets of Arrowtown not too far away. Moke Lake boasts some of the greatest stargazing spots in the country, with the dark surroundings presenting a fine canvas for a bright night. It’s also primed for keen hikers, as here of New Zealand’s 9 Great Walks are accessible from the region. Currently, Queenstown is also working towards a carbon-zero visitor economy, with support from prominent tourist attractions like the enlivening Ziptrek Eco Tour and foodie haven Canyon Brewing.

A Sydney harbour walk offers views of the iconic Sydney Opera House and much more. Photo / Unsplash

Sydney, New South Wales

As the capital city of New South Wales, Sydney offers a wide array of travel experiences and it’s easy to tailor the spot to specific holiday needs. Tour the spots now emblematic to the city, like the Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge and the famous golden sands. Take some time out with a wander around the funky Museum of Contemporary Art, the historic Art Gallery of New South Wales or the industrial Carriageworks (which houses a farmers market too). Food tours of the city will yield decadent dining, with dishes served up that rarely disappoint.

Melbourne offers an inner city perfect for a wander. Photo / 123RF

Melbourne, Victoria

The intensely walkable streets of Melbourne are a delight to wander through the seasons, with the little laneways and cosy cafes contributing to a metropolis worth savouring. The city is heaving with capturing street art, theatre and art exhibitions, and you’ll gain a lot from simply curious wander. The must-see destination that’s a little further out of town? Take the train out to the clownish and nostalgic Luna Park in St Kilda and enjoy a corndog or two.

A clear day in Wellington will draw you out for a harbour side stroll. Photo / Sulthan Auliya, Unsplash

Wellington, New Zealand

The Wellington waterfront is hard to beat on a good day, with a harbourside market, national museum, lively eateries and, often, artistic installations. The winding Wellington hills also present the perfect opportunity to escape the inner-city, without going too far – hike up to the Brooklyn Turbine, take a Cable Car up to the gardens or rent a bike for a coastal cruise. And if the weather isn’t cooperating? Head along to the Counter Culture Board Game Cafe, track down some of the best eats or cosy up with a film in the beloved Roxy Theatre.