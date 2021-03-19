What to do in Hobart: Eight great things to see, eat, do in Tasmania

Take a look at Hobart: No matter where you are in town you are never far away from Kunanyi / Mt Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand has announced, for the first time in 20 years, Kiwis will be getting a direct link across the Tasman to Hobart.

The airline will be bringing two direct services a week between Auckland and Tasmania, as the first glimpse of what a Transtasman travel corridor might look like.

While we wait for more details of a possible travel bubble on Monday, the time has come for planning. Here are the X best things to see do and eat in the Tasmanian capital.

Visit Mona: Museum of Old and New Art. Photo / Supplied

Go see MONA

The Museum of Old and New Art – or MONA as she is affectionately known – is one of Australia's biggest private galleries.

While the gallery hasn't seen many Kiwis for a while, overseas visitors will be charged $30 for entry. That ticket will gain you access to the Mona grounds, the perfect place for a bite to eat, a glass of wine and a view over the harbour.

mona.net.au

Mona's after hours garden: Amarna operates outside Mona's opening hours. Photo / Supplied

Take a walk to Battery Point

The historic waterfront suburb is a bracing 10 minute stroll from the city centre. The seafront borough once a haunt for whalers is now an extremely up-market part of town, and just a stone's throw away from the Salamanca market.

Salamanca Place is home to Hobart's top Saturday market. Photo / Supplied

Stroll the stalls at Salamanca and Farm Gate Markets

Hobart's weekend markets are legendary. The Salamanca street market is a Saturday staple, however you get a second bite at the locally sourced apple on Sunday at the Farm Gate Market. Sprigs of lavender or Leatherwood honey – Tasmania's answer to manuka.

farmgatemarket.com.au

The view of Mount Wellington from Hobart town. Photo / Supplied

Hike Mt Wellington

The highest point overlooking the city, get your bearings from the boardwalks to the mountain summit. Kunanyi or Mt Wellington tops out at 1271 metres – it's worth booking a full day out for a Sea-to-Summit walk.

walkonkunanyi.com.au

Fish and chips on the water

Kayak company Roaring 40s runs tours of Hobart Harbour with a difference. With a tour and dinner provided, take the opportunity to soak up a fish and chips supper from your boat.

roaring40skayaking.com.au

Get a tipple of world-class whisky was in Tasmania. Photo / Supplied

Have a top Tasmanian Tipple

Distilleries are a relatively new public attraction for Hobart, with the first commercial still opening in 1989. However Tasmanian whisky has been being distilled since the 1820s in illicit stills. The landscape and Hibernian links lends itself to a dram. Especially for a late Autumnal visit.

Old Kempton Distillery operates in Dysart House in Kempton, the similarly stately Shene Distillery is located a half hour drive north of Hobart in Pontville but well worth the visit.

oldkemptondistillery.com.au; shene.com.au

Go forage for Tassie truffles. Photo / Andrea Cairone

Root out some Tassie truffles

The subterranean fungi are the stars of the Tasmanian culinary scene. If you're keen on getting your hands dirty and crossing a bit of countryside in search of black truffle gold, Tasmanian Truffles could be the tour for you. Find your lunch and have a taste, with the help of a tame truffle hound.

tastruffles.com.au

Man made Tasmania: Design museum

Nothing is out of place in the museum Design Tasmania. The brilliant white, 1895 Price Memorial Hall is a wonderful space. While it's a 2 hour drive from Hobart, the trip is well worth it for disciples of design. Entry to the zen-like collection is by donation only.

designtasmania.com.au

Check border restrictions before travelling discovertasmania.com.au/nz