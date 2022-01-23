Head of Programming for Wellington on a Plate, Beth Brash reveals the city's hidden gems. Photo / Celeste Fontein

Beth Brash is Head of Programming and Event Delivery for Visa Wellington On a Plate. She lives, breathes and consumes Wellington's food scene.

Beth Brash is Head of Programming and Event Delivery for Visa Wellington On a Plate. Photo / Supplied

Pre-Covid it always amazed me how many Aucklanders had visited New York but never Wellington. Look, I'll never claim Wellington is the New York of the Antipodes, but it is a city with a huge amount of charm, style and grit.



I'd recommend that all those who come to the capital for a visit - and have the capacity to do so - should walk, walk, walk.

Walk the iconic streets and laneways, finding hidden bars, street art and secret peanut butter windows. Walk the lush green town belt that is just on the edge of the CBD and teeming with native birds. Walk the Craft Beer Capital Trail Map (craftbeercapital.com/trail/how-it-works) collecting stamps from the participating bars - if you fill your stamp card, you get a free T-shirt.

Walk the iconic streets and laneways finding hidden bars, street art and secret peanut butter windows. Photo / Wellingtonnz

Another top tip I have for visiting Wellington is to make the effort to chat to people, notably the locals. Ask them where they eat, where they drink and controversially ask them who makes the best cheese scones (everyone will have a different answer for that). Chat to the super friendly staff at Floriditas, sit up at the bar at Hawthorne Lounge or the chefs' bar at Field & Green - these are the people who know what's good.

Walk the Craft Beer Capital Trail Map collecting stamps from participating bars. Photo / PIVOT Photography

As for me, my favourite brunch spot is Floriditas; Rita for a special occasion - and where the three-course set menu changes daily. Taste of Home has exceptional noodles, Charles Plimmer Park on Mt Victoria is ideal for a picnic with a view (and dog watching) and the best cheese scones are from Milk Crate. They're crispy and cheesy with a hint of chilli.

As the Head of Programming for Visa Wellington On a Plate, myself and the wider team have jumped straight into planning Visa Wellington On a Plate 2022 which will take place - all being well - August 1-31. Applications are open to the industry this month. We've also got a big year ahead of us as we look to make big changes for 2023. These will see more of the festival being served up across different times of the year, giving people even more reasons to visit Wellington across the year.

Wellington is a city with a huge amount of charm, style and grit. Photo / Nicola Edmonds

It's never a bad shout to take a little piece of Wellington home with you; to remember your time here and to remind you to return. A piece from the amazing Wellington ceramicists showcased at Vessel or a unique clothing item from a Wellington designer at Service Depot would be right up my street.

