A chocolate lovers' paradise: New festival set to delight Wellington

People will be able to try everything from chocolate cocktails, beer made with cocoa nibs, to chocolate calzone and specially created desserts. Photo / Tom Huthwaite @lovewelly

Wellington's beloved foodie laneway on Eva and Leeds St will be transformed into all things chocolate this weekend.

New Zealand's first-ever craft chocolate festival, Chocstock, is going ahead after the region moved back down to Covid-19 alert level 1 earlier this week.

Featured chocolate makers include Baron Hasselfhoff's, Lucid Chocolatier, Ocho, Foundry Chocolate, Shirl & Moss, Raglan Chocolate and Flint Chocolate.

At the festival's events people can meet the makers at chocolate tastings, try out beer and chocolate matches at Fortune Favours, and indulge in whisky and chocolate pairings at Hanging Ditch.

Nestled in the heart of Eva St, the Wellington Chocolate factory has been handcrafting some of New Zealand's finest small-batch chocolate since 2013.

Chocstock is New Zealand's first-ever craft chocolate festival. Photo / Tom Huthwaite @lovewelly

General manager Matt Williams said he is relieved the festival can take place.

"The last week has been tense. Like all other Wellingtonians, we've been hoping we avoid a Covid-19 outbreak for the health and wellbeing of our city.

"So heading back to level 1 is a relief on many levels, let alone for all the hospitality businesses that have been on a knife-edge"

Bird Snake, a Melbourne craft chocolate maker, is unable to attend the festival in person due to Covid-19 restrictions, but their chocolate will be available to taste and buy.

The Chocolate Bar founder Luke Owen Smith said he was excited about the opportunity for people to learn more about the craft of chocolate.

"Craft chocolate is like craft beer or fine wine. Makers explore the flavours of different cocoa beans, varieties, and origins with their bars. Some of the best award-winning bars will be on offer this weekend; it will be a true chocolate lovers paradise."

The craft chocolate industry has grown a lot recently but is still about 20 years behind where craft beer is today, he said.

The festival was a good way to have unity in a relatively new industry, he said.

"It's something I've wanted to do for years so it's great to see it finally coming together."

The festival will take place over Saturday and Sunday.