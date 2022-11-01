The Devil's Tongue, a plant that only flowers every 2-5 years, and emits a rotting flesh smell, is flowering now at Wellington's Botanic Garden. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Devil's Tongue, a plant that only flowers every 2-5 years, and emits a rotting flesh smell, is flowering now at Wellington's Botanic Garden. Video / Mark Mitchell

An exotic flower in Wellington’s Botanic Garden that only blooms every two to five years is drawing visitors - and complaints about the smell of leaking sewage.

The Devil’s Tongue - or Amorphophallus Konjac - emits a foul smell when it blooms, with the odour comparable to a rotting animal or human waste.

“It’s pollinated by insects and beetles that feast on decaying flesh, and so it gives off this stinky smell to try and get those bugs to come and visit,” said Wellington Botanic Garden visitor experience team manager Raydeen Cuffe.

“And in the past we’ve gotten complaints about malfunctioning toilets and those sorts of things.”

The flower is a herbaceous perennial that is native to South East Asia and is sometimes grown as a food source.

Those brave - or silly - enough to torment their nostrils will need to be quick, as the flower’s stench decreases as it becomes pollinated.

“So that’s why you want to come in and visit sooner rather than later, as the smell does start to diminish.”