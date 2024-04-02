The weekend of what was originally going to be Wellington's Food Show could end up being a huge weekend of sport in the capital instead. Photo / Photosport

The success of the Wellington Phoenix men’s side has seen the city’s popular food show moved to a date further down the line, as the possibility of an A-League grand final at home seems all the more possible.

The Wellington Food Show, first planned for May 24 to 26 at Sky Stadium, has been pushed back to August 30 to September 1.

In a statement, the Wellington Phoenix confirmed “we have that weekend pencilled in for the A-League grand final, should we qualify as the highest ranked side”.

The capital’s A-League team have had a stunning season and remain on top of the table above 11 Australian-based teams. Sides ranking in the top six make it to the next stage of the competition, before the grand final, set to take place in the home city of the top-performing team.

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome told NZME the stadium has a provision for those who book around the time of the grand final that events may have to change, subject to A-League results.

“There can be situations where there are events that have to be moved, should the Wellington Phoenix qualify.”

Dome said it was “hugely positive” and believed the team had exceeded expectations with this season’s performance.

“It’s an extremely exciting season for us as a club. We’re thrilled by how well the men’s team has done, and we’re pleased by how well the women’s team has performed as well, while not quite making the finals series. It’s been a very, very good year for the club.”

Dome expects a good crowd if an A-League grand final is held in Wellington, saying the stadium garnered a sell-out crowd in 2010 when the capital’s side went “deep into the finals”. The general manager added there had been times when the side were “very near” the top of the table before the pandemic, but the home semifinal was played in Sydney “behind closed doors”.

He added the side were looking forward to the next couple of weeks, which will decide the rankings ahead of knockout football and an unrelenting finals campaign.

Sky Stadium’s chief executive, Warren Dent, said the stadium and The Food Show organisers had worked together on a solution that would minimise disruption for exhibitors and patrons.

“We have been discussing the potential A-League finals series with them [Wellington Food Show], and as the Phoenix continue their great run of results the chance of Sky Stadium hosting the Grand Final have increased. The decision was jointly made that in order to provide the exhibitors and patrons of the Wellington Food Show certainty that the dates would be changed now, rather than waiting until a couple of weeks out from the event.

“The focus at this stage is ensuring that we are available and ready to host finals matches. Over the coming weeks as the final positions become clearer, and we know what matches we might be hosting, the detailed planning will ramp up.”

The A-League’s ruling body, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), made an about-turn in October on its controversial decision to sell grand final hosting rights to Sydney through to 2025 for A$12 million ($13m) after an outcry from the clubs and the fans.

Last week, the APL had to scramble to find a replacement TV broadcaster after its production partner Global Advance went into administration.

