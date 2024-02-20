Angela Nguyen of Vie Vietnamese with their award-winning Banh Xeo and Salted Coffee.

When Angela Nguyen took over an abandoned food shack to start a streetside eatery serving food from her hometown, never in her wildest dreams did she imagine one of her creations would be named one of Auckland’s top 100 iconic dishes.

The 2024 Iconic Auckland Eats list, with the top 100 dishes in Auckland as nominated by the public, was released today. Developed annually, the list is a culinary celebration highlighting unique and beloved dishes that can only be savored in the region.

Vie's canapé style banh xeo is described as 'Vietnamese culture in one bite'.

Nguyen, 29, who owns and runs Vie Vietnamese Street Food eatery on Shortland St in the central city with her husband Milner Tuan, 33, is originally from Hue in central Vietnam.

“I moved here 12 years ago and what I missed most from home is the food. We have a lot of Vietnamese restaurants in Auckland, but they are from Hanoi in the north and Saigon in the south and their food is very different,” Nguyen said.

After finishing high school, Nguyen worked in a bakery helping an aunt and it was then that she learned how to cook dishes from her hometown from her mum.

Kaiju Ramen from Ajisen Ramen

When she chanced upon a street-side cafe that had been vacant since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nguyen saw an opportunity to start a business serving Hue cuisine.

Hue food is distinctively different from the other Vietnamese regions, with specialties that include bun bo hue - spicier than its more famous beef pho cousin, banh beo hue which is a type of steamed rice cake topped with minced pork and shrimp, and banh nam that is made from rice batter filled with shrimp and pork wrapped in banana leaves.

Nguyen’s version of the banh xeo - a Vietnamese pancake - and her salted coffee were the two that made the list.

Fish sliders at Depot.

Grace Sugiandi, who nominated the dish, said Nguyen had “redefined the very essence of a traditional omelette-style banh xeo” and “taken it to new heights in a canapé style”.

“Every bite is an adventure in itself, where crispy meets juicy. It’s unforgettable. It’s a harmonious blend of textures and flavours that leaves a lasting imprint on your palate, as if you’ve just experienced a slice of Vietnamese culture in one bite,” Sugiandi said.

Now in its fourth year, Iconic Auckland Eats, the competition received more than 1800 entries this year, up from 800 previously.

An initiative by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Iconic Auckland Eats aims to showcase the region’s vibrant food scene, featuring legendary dishes that range from fine dining establishments to affordable cafes, food trucks and hidden local gems.

Amano's Scampi Chitarra Pasta.

Annie Dundas, Director of Destination, said: “What makes the list truly unique is every dish featured is supported by an original or heartwarming story, highlighting how food can evoke culture and emotions, from happiness, a feeling of belonging, to good old nostalgia.”

Two dishes have earned the honour of having been named in all four lists since the awards’ inception in 2020. They are the fish sliders at Depot and the lamington at Sugar at Chelsea Bay.

Others that made this year’s top 100 include jerk pork belly from Nanny’s Eatery, scampi pasta from Amano, kaiju ramen from Ajisen Ramen, adobo del diablo from Hapunan and Zong’s braised chicken from Zong Kitchen.

Zong's Braised Chicken from Zong Kitchen

Mayor Wayne Brown said Iconic Auckland Eats “is a celebration of Auckland’s culinary scene, its many cultures, our local chefs and hospitality industry.

“I enjoy taking people to Gemmayze Street restaurant, it’s a local spot for me, and I encourage visitors and Aucklanders to get out and try some of these dishes and all Auckland has on offer.”

Gemmayze Street is a Lebanese-inspired restaurant on K Rd, is the sole eatery in this year’s awards that had more than one dish on the list with its handmade hummus and the Jazar, a stuffed carrot dish.

Jazar from Gemmayze Street Eatery.

Explore the 2024 Iconic Auckland Eats list at www.iconiceats.co.nz