Stock up on pantry staples at Matakana Farmers Market, albeit of the artisan kind. Photo / Matakana Coast Tourism

Trying the best of regional produce and artisan treats will be a highlight of your weekend, writes Bridget Jones

A strong coffee, freshly made bread and some beautiful fresh produce. Farmers’ markets have fast become something of a national institution, keeping Kiwis busy (and fed) every Saturday morning. Here are some of the country’s favourite markets to visit, from New Zealand’s north to the very south:

ReUse Market, Auckland

Set in Victoria St Carpark, this market is a one-stop shop for anyone who wants to sell, swap, or downsize. Perfect for folks who are looking for unique and secondhand treasures. The market aims to free sellers from the hassle of planning and advertising their own garage sale, or using Facebook Marketplace or Trade Me. It is strictly a “second-hand items only” marketplace, as they advocate for sustainability and finding perfectly fine items a new home. Sellers are encouraged to pre-book a space in advance and sell from a table, a mat, or clothes rack.

When and where: Second Sunday of the month starting April 14, opens at 7.30am for stall holders and at 9am until 12pm for shoppers. Victoria Street Carpark

The Old Packhouse Market, Kerikeri

This market celebrates everything that is special about the winterless north. The rules are strict: only Northland-grown produce and products made in the region are sold, with anywhere between 60-100 vendors every weekend. The market also showcases an array of talented artists and crafters from the area, with a part of the Old Packhouse building being converted into an Arts & Crafts hall.

Live entertainment accompanies the shoppers, and ready-to-eat food are available at The Old Packhouse Cafes, Bakery & Butchery

When and where: The Market is open, rain-or-shine, every Saturday from 8am – 1.30pm and Sunday 9am – 1.30pm, 505 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri

The Old Packhouse Market is the home Northland's best produce, crafts, and live performances. Photo / The Old Packhouse

Matakana Farmers' Market

You will find this gem just 45 minutes from central Auckland. Held in the heart of Matakana Village, it is a foodie’s heaven, with a focus on sustainable, fresh produce from local artisans.

The market is zero waste, so BYO bags and baskets, and make sure the littlest shoppers make the most of the nearby treehouse and playground, while you relax by the river with a freshly made coffee after exploring what’s on offer.

When and where: Saturday 8am-4pm, Matakana Village

Tauranga Farmers' Market

Set in the grounds of the city’s primary school, this farmers’ market aims to create a community around what it does each week. With the surrounding Bay of Plenty an absolute bounty of fresh produce, you certainly won’t struggle to fill your bags with some of the most delicious fruit and veg around, as well as baked goods, cheeses, pickles and flowers when you stop by.

Just make sure you leave the canine family members at home - there are no dogs allowed on school property.

When and where: Saturday 7.45am-12pm, Tauranga Primary School, 31 Fifth Ave

Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

Hawke's Bay Farmers Market is one of the biggest in the country. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

This Sunday market is one of the biggest, brightest markets in the country and is also one of New Zealand’s oldest.

Set in the stunning tree-lined grounds of the Waikoko Gardens, and in winter, moving ever so slightly, indoors to the Grandstand and Exhibition Hall, this local institution serves the community year-round.

On Saturdays, you can head to the central streets of Napier, where the Urban Farmers’ Market is held every week in Clive Square. There you can get an early taste of everything you would expect from the gorgeous Bay - and then some.

When and where: Urban Farmers Market, Saturday 8:30am-12:30pm, Clive Square, Napier; Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market, Sunday 8.30am-12.30pm, Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings

Mini Vini Market, Auckland

Vintage lovers are in for a treat in Auckland city centre this year, thanks to Mini Vini’s vintage collections. Open bi-weekly at Norma Taps, the market is a hub of cool hand-me-downs, good food and drink, as well as live music all day. Shoppers can expect a beautiful curation of vintage pieces from Mad Secondhand, Robs Vintage, Vintage Hustle, The Hand Me Downs, and Mabel Morris Flowers. Stick around for the after-party and enjoy the DJs

When and where: Every other Saturday starting March 9, from 2:30pm - 6:30pm. Norma Taps, City Works Depot

Christchurch Farmers' Market

It does not get much more picturesque than this on a Saturday morning. Set in the open-air grounds of the historic Riccarton House, nestled under 100-year-old trees, and winding alongside the Avon River towards Puringamatou, the nearby 1.8-hectare protected native bush reserve, this market is truly idyllic.

Plus, each week there are more than 60 local producers and artisans setting up shop, making it easy to enjoy the serenity and fill the car up before you leave.

When and where: Saturday 9am-1pm, 16 Kahu Rd, Riccarton

Christchurch Farmers Market is set in the open-air grounds of the historic Riccarton House. Photo / Nancy Zhou

Lyttelton Farmers' Market

Blocking off Lyttelton’s main street, the whole community is drawn into this classic market that gives a taste of Canterbury’s produce. While the food is certainly worth checking out, the ethos around using the market to help support local talent is a real winner.

Each week, organisers remain committed to giving space for local musicians to entertain the crowds, a big win for the music scene, which saw many nearby venues damaged in the Christchurch Earthquakes.

Where and when: Saturday 10am - 1pm, London St

Otago Farmers’ Market

Not only is the array of produce impressive, but the location for Dunedin’s weekly market is pretty great too, with the historic railway station framing stalls that are packed full of tasty treats - and open year-round (yes, even in winter). Solely a food market, with vendors coming from all over Otago to share the fruits of their labour, it is part of the city’s fabric, tempting even the most stubborn of students out of bed for a market breakfast or a fridge re-stock.

When and where: Saturday 8am-12.30pm, Dunedin Railway Station’s northern car park

Vinyl records are a big hit at pre-loved markets like ReUse Market. Photo / 123rf

This story was originally published on July 31, 2020 and has been updated.