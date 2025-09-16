The Herald’s Ben Francis has been secretly rating the players after every game, and using that data, has compiled a fair and accurate rating for their 2025 NRL season.

The players’ total score from the season has been divided by the number of games played to determine a final score, rounded to the nearest number.

Andrew Webster used 29 players this season and to qualify, they must have featured at least six times (25% of matches).

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad - 6

Appearances: 22; Season score: 136

Best game: Round 3 v Roosters (9); Worst game: Round 23 v Bulldogs (3)

Made a strong start to the season but had some tough outings at the back end including a couple of matches where he was virtually non-existent in the centres. Ran for over 150m in 16 games this season, including 300 three times. Only scored two tries and provided four try assists which is very low compared to the elite fullbacks in the NRL. Many still feel the Warriors have better options for fullback, but his effort and determination can’t go unnoticed.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in action against the Penrith Panthers. Photo / Photosport

Taine Tuaupiki - 5

Appearances: 14; Season score: 65

Best game: Round 19 v Tigers (8); Worst game: Round 9 v Cowboys (4)

Known as the fill-in guy after starting the season on the left wing to cover Dallin Watene-Zelezniak before returning to the reserves. Returned for a five-game stint at fullback where he provides more x-factor, dangerous with ball in hand and coming up with key defensive stops. Had two tries and five assists this season. Remains a reliable back-up but expect other teams to come sniffing as he’s able to negotiate with other teams from November 1.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - 5

Appearances: 16; Season score: 78

Best game: Round 22 v Dolphins (6); Worst game: Elimination final v Panthers (2)

A tough season for the former Kiwis captain, where he missed the first two months with a wrist injury. Appeared to lack confidence at times on both sides of the ball but did finish with seven tries. Was exposed defensively on countless occasions, but wasn’t helped by the continual switching of his inside centre, a position the Warriors need more depth in. With the arrival of Haizyn Mellars, and potentially Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Watene-Zelezniak will need to improve to hold down his spot in the team.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 7

Appearances: 19; Season score: 135

Best game: Round 25 v Titans (9); Worst game: Round 16 v Panthers (5)

It’s safe to say that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is better suited for the wing compared to centre where he spent the majority of 2024. Missed a chunk at the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury. Ran for over 150m in all but one match including over 200m nine times in the second half of the season, when he really stepped up as the injury toll began to mount. Finished with 12 tries, equalling his career best in 2015 with the Roosters. Able to negotiate with other sides from November 1 and having spoken publicly about a possible move to R360, the coming months will be interesting to see exactly what happens.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors celebrates a try with Chanel Harris-Tavita. Photo / Photosport

Rocco Berry - 4

Appearances: 9; Season score: 36

Best game: Round 25 v Titans (6); Worst game: Round 27 v Sea Eagles (1)

The luckless centre couldn’t catch a break in 2025, having missed the start of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, while it ended with a dislocation, and in between, he spent weeks on the sidelines with hamstring trouble. When on the field, Berry was steady, particularly defensively, but in nine games this season, he failed to finish four of them. The Warriors are a much better team with him on the field, and with his contract up at the end of next season, they will be hoping he can stay fit.

Adam Pompey - 6

Appearances: 25; Season score: 148

Best game: Round 26 v Eels (8); Worst game: Elimination final v Panthers (4)

Was the only backline player to feature in every match this season in what was easily his best campaign to date. He went in with plenty of doubters but walked away with plenty of praise. Because of the injury crisis, was forced to play on the right at times, but clearly is better suited to the left. Finished with 11 tries for the season, which was also a career high.

Ali Leiataua - 6

Appearances: 8; Season score: 47

Best game: Round 3 v Roosters (8); Worst game: Round 1 v Raiders (4)

A persistent ankle injury kept the centre sidelined for the second half of the season, which was a big blow to the Warriors’ depth chart. Was devastating on attack, highlighted in the Warriors’ win over the Roosters. He did injure his ankle in training and then was probably rushed back too early to face the Raiders. He spent some time in the reserves before picking up another ankle injury and hasn’t been sighted since.

Chanel Harris-Tavita - 6

Appearances: 24; Season score: 150.

Best game: Round 19 v Sharks (9); Worst game: Round 23 v Bulldogs (3).

Finished as the Warriors’ leading try assister with 18 to go along with 15 line break assists, while collecting eight of his own meat pies. Was building a strong halves combination with Luke Metcalf but wasn’t the same player when his halfback went down with an ACL injury. Overall was solid defensively with some big tackles in what was his most productive season to date.

Luke Metcalf - 7

Appearances: 14. Season score: 94.

Best game: Round 19 v Sharks (9); Worst game: Round 1 v Raiders (4)

The curious case of what could have been as the Warriors’ season truly capitulated after his ACL injury. Was leading the Dally M’s for NRL player of the year at the midway point of the season. It did take a few games to find his feet as the chief playmaker but really kicked on finishing with eight tries and nine assists, although his struggles off the tee did make a few games closer than they should have been, but let’s not forget his heroics against the Broncos in Auckland. Warriors working actively to lock him down long term, with clubs free to negotiate with him from November 1.

Halfback Luke Metcalf was one of the Warriors' best before a ACL injury. Photo / Photosport.

Tanah Boyd - 6

Appearances: 9; Season score: 55

Best game: Round 19 v Tigers (8); Worst game: Elimination final v Panthers (4)

Had to bide his time in the reserves until Metcalf’s injury presented an opportunity at halfback. While there were moments of brilliance, the right edge (also not helped by the constant switching at centre), did struggle at times on both attack and defence. Proved to be a handy kicker and finished with seven try assists, but struggled to provide the attacking spark the Warriors desperately needed.

Te Maire Martin - 5

Appearances: 17; Season score: 85

Best game: Round 22 v Dolphins (7); Worst game: Round 23 v Bulldogs (2)

There probably isn’t a player in NRL history who deserves the mantra as ‘Mr Fix-It’ like Martin. All but two of his appearances were off the interchange bench, where he covered every position, sometimes multiple in a match. Having a player like that was beneficial for the Warriors, but on the other hand, you’d rather not rely on that level of flexibility. It will be interesting to see how Webster utilises him, and that No 14 role next season.

James Fisher-Harris - 6

Appearances: 19; Season score: 116

Best game: Round 14 v Sharks (8); Worst game: Round 6 v Storm (4)

Was brought to the club to provide much-needed leadership to the club, and having mentored several young forwards, it could prove to be a masterstroke, which we will see in the years to come. He hasn’t matched his predecessor Addin Fonua-Blake performance wise, but he did have some strong showings on the field. Did struggle with a couple of injuries during the season.

Mitch Barnett - 7

Appearances: 11; Season score: 72

Best game: Round 10 v Dragons (8); Worst game: Round 13 v Rabbitohs (4)

While many view the loss of Metcalf as the turning point of the season, losing their co-captain a month earlier, also to an ACL injury proved to be more catastrophic. After winning the Simon Mannering Medal last year, the 31-year-old was again immense before disaster struck.

Jackson Ford - 7

Appearances: 21; Season score: 137

Best game: Round 12 v Raiders (8)

Worst game: Round 23 v Bulldogs (5)

Found a home as a middle forward in 2025, having primarily been used as an edge player previously. Played some big minutes in the second half of the season, where he forced his way into the starting side. Still prone to ill-discipline at times but averaged 37 tackles and 124 run metres per game in his best NRL season to date.

Jackson Ford had his best NRL season to date. Photo / Photosport

Tanner Stowers-Smith - 4

Appearances: 13; Season score: 58

Best game: Round 23 v Bulldogs (6); Worst game: Round 20 v Knights (3)

Made his NRL debut this season and went on to feature regularly on the interchange, although his minutes were quite sporadic. Has a very similar style of play to former Warrior Sam Rapira. Must be doing something right as the Christchurch product was re-signed until the end of the 2028 season.

Bunty Afoa - 4

Appearances: 7; Season score: 33

Best game: Round 4 v Tigers (6); Worst game: Round 9 v Cowboys (3)

After being in the wilderness for the back end of 2024, Afoa fought his way back into the side to start the season. However, he didn’t play NRL again after round 12. Hasn’t been re-signed, leaving his rugby league future up in the air, a sad end to his time at the Warriors which spans back a decade. Will forever be a cult hero among the fans.

Wayde Egan - 7

Appearances: 21; Season score: 140

Best game: Round 8 v Knights (8); Worst game: Elimination final v Panthers (4)

Produced his best spell since joining the Warriors at the start of the season but struggled to keep that momentum going as he caught the injury bug which saw a reduction in minutes. Finished the season with 1263 run metres 854 tackles, both career highs. Lives up to the title of a Warrior and was one of their best this season.

Sam Healey - 6

Appearances: 7; Season score 39

Best game: Round 27 v Sea Eagles (8); Worst game: Elimination final v Panthers (3)

Serving as the understudy to Egan, Healey made his NRL debut against the Cowboys, where he proved he’s one for the future. In his limited opportunities, opposition teams struggled with his pace from dummy half. Very tall for a hooker and has already become a fan favourite with the Warriors faithful.

Warriors hooker Sam Healey made his NRL debut in 2025. Photo / Photosport

Marata Niukore - 5

Appearances: 25; Season score: 137

Best game: Round 11 v Dolphins (8); Worst game: Round 23 v Bulldogs (3)

After struggling with injuries in 2024, Niukore bounced back to feature in every match this season, switching between second row and prop. Always provides strong carries with the ball and some big hits. While there were some solid performances, he doesn’t justify being one of the best-paid players in the NRL at his position and the second highest paid Warriors.

Kurt Capewell - 6

Appearances: 22; Season score: 125

Best game: Round 11 v Dolphins (8); Worst game: Round 23 v Bulldogs (4)

His form was enough to earn a Queensland State of Origin recall and play a vital role in them coming-from-behind to capture the series. Was forced to play in the centres regularly due to injuries and while it’s a solid stop gap, he was ultimately exposed on too many occasions. Led the NRL in missed tackles with 109. A much better and consistent player in the forwards.

Leka Halasima - 7

Appearances: 25; Season score: 162

Best game: Round 9 v Cowboys (8); Worst game: Round 25 v Titans (4)

Probably the bright point of the season was the emergence of the teenage sensation who played in every match in his first full NRL season. Always looks threatening with ball in hand and there were plenty of jaw-dropping moments like his match-winner against the Knights, but there were times he struggled with the workload. Re-signed until the end of the 2029 season. Has been named as a finalist for the NRL rookie of the year award. Expect him to be even better next season.

Leka Halasima provided plenty of jaw-dropping moments. Photo / Photosport.

Demitric Vaimauga - 6

Appearances: 24; Season score: 151

Best game: Round 14 v Sharks (8); Worst game: Elimination final v Panthers (4)

Another young gun who made the most of his opportunities in his first full campaign, featuring in all but one match. All his appearances came off the interchange bench, establishing himself as a true enforcer in the Warriors pack. Averaged 22 tackles and 68m per game.

Jacob Laban - 5

Appearances: 12; Season score: 63

Best game: Round 16 v Panthers (7); Worst game: Round 12 v Raiders (4)

Had limited chances at the start of the season but when he got his opportunities he didn’t disappoint. His first career try turned out to be the match-winner against the Dolphins in round 11, and it was the return fixture in Auckland where it ended up being his last game of the season, which cruelly ended with a broken leg.

Erin Clark - 8

Appearances: 25; Season score: 188

Best game: Round 27 v Sea Eagles (9); Worst game: Round 1 v Raiders (5)

Arguably the buy of the season across the NRL. Had massive shoes to fill following the sudden retirement of Tohu Harris two months out from the season, but he thrived with the extra workload. Played in every match this season where he averaged career highs in most statistical categories including 147 run metres per game and 34 tackles. Very consistent across the entire season and should pick up the Simon Mannering medal for 2025.

Erin Clark played in every match in 2025 / Photosport

Andrew Webster - 7

Regardless of how the campaign ended, the Warriors and Webster should be proud of what they achieved in 2025. Heading into the season with low expectations, Webster had the Warriors looking like genuine title contenders, spending 19 of the 27 rounds inside the NRL’s top four. Ultimately the calibre of injuries took their toll and Webster admitted they lacked a couple of key players to take that next step. There were some questionable selections at times, but considering the circumstances, Webster ensured the Warriors lived up to their name till the final whistle. With 29 of their 30 players locked in for next year, it will be interesting to see what Webster does to find those missing pieces.

Not eligible: Eddie Ieremia-Toeava (5 games), Ed Kosi (4), Freddy Lussick (2), Dylan Walker (3) Moala Graham-Taufa (1), Morgan Harper (0), Tom Ale (0).

