Warriors end of season report card: Player and coach ratings for 2025 NRL season

Opinion by
Journalist·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.

Herald sports journalists weigh in on what was a massive weekend for sport, including a historical loss for the All Blacks.
The Warriors’ 2025 NRL season is over after their 24-8 elimination final defeat to the Penrith Panthers in Auckland.

After a promising 9-3 start to the season where they were sitting third, they limped home in the second half of the campaign to finish with a 14-10 record in sixth.

