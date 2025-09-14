Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Panthers: Wayde Egan pleased with fighting spirit as season ends with defeat

Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald sports journalists weigh in on what was a massive weekend for sport, including a historical loss for the All Blacks.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As referee Grant Atkins blew for fulltime on the Warriors’ NRL season, Wayde Egan admits there was mixed emotions.

There was a sense of disappointment as their 2025 campaign was over after a 24-8 NRL elimination final defeat to the Penrith Panthers in Auckland, but on the other hand there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save