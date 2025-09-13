All the action as the Warriors host the Penrith Panthers in the first round of the NRL finals, from Go Media Stadium.
Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 11. Leka Halasima, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 4. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark.
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin,16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 20. Samuel Healey. 18th man: 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava,
Panthers team: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Paul Alamoti, 3. Izack Tago, 4. Casey McLean, 5. Brian To’o, 6. Blaize Talagi, 7. Nathan Cleary (c), 8. Moses Leota, 14. Brad Schneider, 10. Lindsay Smith, 11. Scott Sorensen, 12. Liam Martin. 13. Isaah Yeo.
Interchange (from): 9. Luke Sommerton, 15. Liam Henry, 16. Isaiah Papali’i, 17. Luke Garner. 18th man: 18. Thomas Jenkins