Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Penrith: How mini goals have driven Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to new heights in 2025

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sports panel Cam McMillan and Chris Reive talk All Blacks team naming, Warriors v Panthers, Black Ferns v South Africa and Netball NZ standing down Dame Noeline Taurua.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Before Monday’s training with the Warriors, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck sat down and wrote some goals. Looking at the session coming up, the winger decided he wanted to focus on taking high balls above his head, and his left-sided tackling.

It’s a little glimpse into the mindset of the 32-year-old, who has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save