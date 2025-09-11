“So writing goals keeps me present. Like [on Tuesday] I wrote, catch off the chest, in my hands not the basket, and my low tackle needs to be better, my left to right. Little things like that, so I have details going on to the [training] field. And then doing that every day for 27 rounds, stacking it up.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been in great form for the Warriors this season. Photo / Photosport

His old notebook has been replaced by an iPad for his thoughts, plans and ideas.

“When I went to the All Blacks, they were all using iPads. I thought it was a bit fancy for me, but once I grabbed myself one, I can’t go back now. Everything’s organised, all in order, and I don’t have to keep chucking a book away.”

Tuivasa-Sheck is the quintessential 24-hour athlete, careful with nutrition, with training preparation and with lifestyle balance.

And in 2025, he has rediscovered himself. It’s easy to forget now, but it wasn’t an easy return to rugby league last year. He had to adjust to different training loads, a faster game and a new position (centre), in a team that was struggling for form and fluency. This season, everything has flowed, helped by stability on the wing.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on the run for the Warriors against Gold Coast Titans. Photo / Photosport

“I found a position. It’s home for me, and I’ve been able to focus on that. Last year I was left wing, right, centre, fullback, and moved around.”

He is also feeling freer, admitting he was overthinking things when he first returned to the NRL.

“To be honest, when I came back from rugby, I was so hesitant, and I questioned a lot. Should I be at this weight? Should I eat more? Should I lose more weight?

“I used to talk with [Warrior’s head trainer] Ballin [Cupples] and say, ‘Hey, what were my metres? What was my running? Am I going faster?’ And then after that hamstring injury [in March], I sort of just let that all go.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrates with teammates at the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

“I just went and played at the weight that I felt comfortable and, after doing my research, I was like, okay, I should play it this way and I should be running this much.

“The game has changed, but the training loads have changed too. It’s pretty intense and, when you are at this age, you can overdo it or underdo it, so you’ve got to be doing it at the right pace.”

Now Tuivasa-Sheck faces his greatest test: trying to inspire the Warriors to a shock win over the four-time premiers Penrith on Saturday (6pm). Tuivasa-Sheck lives for the biggest stage, but this will be only his second playoff game as a Warrior, alongside the elimination final defeat at the hands of Penrith in 2018.

“This is what I dreamed of. To come back and get a chance at it, and here we are.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck finds the tryline against the Titan=s. Photo / Photosport

He is under no illusions about the task, especially given the Warriors’ wobbly finish to the season, dropping seven of their last 11 matches.

“We’ve been up and down. So the focus is us just chasing our game and playing the way we want to play. And if it matches, it matches.”

He has already advised his younger teammates to get all the distractions out of the way early – including the inevitable ticket requests – so they can zone in on the match.

“So that, when it comes to game time, you just play.”

That’s what the evergreen Tuivasa-Sheck will be doing, and his presence will give Warriors fans faint hopes of an unlikely victory.

“It’s a big occasion and we’re pumped for it. We’re really proud to be in this position, but we’re focusing on trying to find our game again.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.