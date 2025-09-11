Before Monday’s training with the Warriors, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck sat down and wrote some goals. Looking at the session coming up, the winger decided he wanted to focus on taking high balls above his head, and his left-sided tackling.
It’s a little glimpse into the mindset of the 32-year-old, who hasbeen a revelation this year. In his first season as a winger in more than a decade, Tuivasa-Sheck has lit up the NRL again, one of the club’s more consistent performers, with crucial line breaks, massive yardage, key carries and big moments. He has scored 12 tries, his most since 2015 at the Roosters, along with 15 line breaks and about 220 running metres a match.
But there are no secrets to his success. He has natural talent – including that magic sidestep, honed by constant sessions as a child with his father Johnny – but it’s much more than that. Tuivasa-Sheck has a legendary work ethic and is constantly seeking improvement, trying to get the best out of himself in a way that few can match.
After all he has achieved in 231 NRL games across 12 seasons and 20 tests for the Kiwis – as well as two seasons in rugby union with Auckland, the Blues and the All Blacks – no one would blame him for cruising a bit, but that’s not his style.
“Goals are massive,” he told the Herald. “It definitely motivates me, but it just keeps me present. That’s the biggest reason why I do it. It’s a long season - we just go on and on, so it’s easy to just drift [at training] and go through the motions and just play. Because I’ve been playing for so long, I can almost just run out there blind, knowing, okay, these are the drills we’re doing.
“So writing goals keeps me present. Like [on Tuesday] I wrote, catch off the chest, in my hands not the basket, and my low tackle needs to be better, my left to right. Little things like that, so I have details going on to the [training] field. And then doing that every day for 27 rounds, stacking it up.”
His old notebook has been replaced by an iPad for his thoughts, plans and ideas.
“When I went to the All Blacks, they were all using iPads. I thought it was a bit fancy for me, but once I grabbed myself one, I can’t go back now. Everything’s organised, all in order, and I don’t have to keep chucking a book away.”
“To be honest, when I came back from rugby, I was so hesitant, and I questioned a lot. Should I be at this weight? Should I eat more? Should I lose more weight?
“I used to talk with [Warrior’s head trainer] Ballin [Cupples] and say, ‘Hey, what were my metres? What was my running? Am I going faster?’ And then after that hamstring injury [in March], I sort of just let that all go.
“I just went and played at the weight that I felt comfortable and, after doing my research, I was like, okay, I should play it this way and I should be running this much.
“The game has changed, but the training loads have changed too. It’s pretty intense and, when you are at this age, you can overdo it or underdo it, so you’ve got to be doing it at the right pace.”