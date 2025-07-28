Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck calls for quick reset after Titans loss

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Warriors chief executive Cameron George on the club's remarkable growth over the last three seasons. Video / NZ Warriors
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck doesn’t have any immediate answers as to how the Warriors can reset – but agrees it needs to happen quickly.

The New Zealand team have endured a flat period in recent weeks, after their smashing start to the season.

There were back-to-back losses against the Penrith Panthers and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save