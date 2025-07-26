Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bigger than the All Blacks?: How the Warriors aim to become the greatest brand in NZ sport

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Warriors chief executive Cameron George on the club's remarkable growth over the last three seasons. Video / NZ Warriors
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cameron George hopes the Warriors can become New Zealand’s greatest sporting brand. It’s a lofty goal but is also emblematic of the club’s rise as Michael Burgess explains

Cameron George believes the Warriors can become the biggest brand in New Zealand sport.

It’s a lofty goal, given the presence of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Build a system that enabled development’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save