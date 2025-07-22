”It’s pretty cool to see. He just has fun with it and backs himself, backs his ability and all the boys back him as well, and that’s what shines [through]- just his natural athletic ability and his footy playing.
“He’s just a footy player. Webby allows everyone to be themselves and he’s just that, he’s himself, and everyone just gets on board with it.”
From being an unknown less than 12 months ago, Halasima has catapaulted to stardom, grabbing headlines across the rugby league world.
”I thought I’d just rolled over with it. I was in the huddle with the boys and then, next thing it was a no try. It is what it is."
Egan admits the Warriors were fortunate last Sunday, with Halasima’s moment of explosive brilliance papering over a fractured performance, where the attack didn’t really click and the right edge defence was porous.
“We probably didn’t deserve to win it but anytime you get two points in this league, you’ll take it. We weren’t happy with the performance but the Knights were pretty good to be fair.”
But the Warriors have plenty of momentum, now consolidated in the top four with seven matches to play, four of which are in Auckland.
The bizarre nature of Sunday’s victory has led many fans to feel that something special may be brewing this season but Egan downplayed such talk.
“We just take it game by game,” said Egan, ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Gold Coast Titans (5pm).