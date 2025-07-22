Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NRL: The secrets of success for Warriors’ youngster Leka Halasima

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Leka Halasima in action for Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Leka Halasima in action for Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Leka Halasima is destined for big things in the NRL - but he won’t let the hype go to his head.

In fact, his relaxed nature and humility will be the making of the 19-year-old, according to Warriors’ teammate Wayde Egan.

Across eight seasons in the NRL, Egan has seen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save