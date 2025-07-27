Advertisement
NRL: Warriors get much-needed wake-up call ahead of top-four push – Ben Francis

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Warriors chief executive Cameron George on the club's remarkable growth over the last three seasons. Video / NZ Warriors
Opinion by Ben Francis
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.
THE FACTS

  • The Warriors suffered a shock 26-16 loss to the Gold Coast Titans.
  • The defeat has resulted in rival teams closing the gap on the Warriors’ top-four position.
  • The right-edge defence struggled once again.

All the stats pointed to a Gold Coast Titans win, but that didn’t stop everyone from backing the Warriors on Sunday.

But how foolish we were. The last-placed Titans, who have now won six of their last seven against the Warriors, stunned the Auckland crowd with a composed

